One month after the first local corovavirus diagnosis, there were 191 cases Monday in the Lord Fairfax Health District, which encompasses Winchester and the counties of Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah and Warren counties.
Whether the pace of about six people diagnosed per day in the health district will continue is uncertain.
The apex of daily deaths in Virginia is projected on Saturday, according to the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington.
The projection, last updated on Friday, estimates 24 deaths in Virginia on Saturday, with deaths declining thereafter. There have been no local deaths as of Monday. The statewide death toll was 300 on Monday, according to the Virginia Department of Health. It will rise to 763 by Aug. 4, according to the projection. The estimate is based on maintaining current stay-at-home policies and social distancing.
A study by the University of Virginia Biocomplexity Institute released on April 13 offers five different scenarios for the infection rate, but doesn’t predict the death rate. Under a best-case scenario in which restrictions aren’t lifted until June 10, it predicts the peak infection period would be in mid-August.
Dr. Colin M. Greene, director of the Lord Fairfax Health District, said the U.Va. study is flawed because it assumes people will abandon social distancing and limits on public gatherings in June, even if the restrictions are lifted.
“People are very much aware of the risk of infection and I don’t think people will go back to what they were doing,” he said. “Every model is always based on assumptions. And if your assumptions are wrong, your model is wrong. And you don’t know that until after time has gone by and you’ve tested it against actual data.”
Greene said the University of Washington projection has been accurate so far, but cautioned that estimates are only educated guesses based on a limited amount of data. For instance, while it’s encouraging that rate of infections in Virginia dropped for three straight days as of Monday for the first time, Greene said that’s not long enough to be considered a trend.
Another obstacle to accurate predictions is a lack of test kits. Because there’s a shortage, there’s no way to gauge how many people are asymptomatic or track them to reduce infections.
However, Greene said the turnaround time for testing locally has accelerated. He said one private lab is completing tests within 24 hours. When the pandemic first hit Virginia, it took at least a few days to get a test result.
While much is unknown about COVID-19, countries and states that quickly instituted restrictions and social distancing rates have experienced lower infection and death rates than those that didn’t. Greene noted that the White House “Opening Up America Again” guidelines and other plans all call for a phased relaxing of restrictions based on no rebounds in the level of cases.
Greene said when restrictions are relaxed, there can still be creative ways to avoid a spike in cases such as limiting gatherings at businesses and requiring customers to wear masks and gloves. He said it’s imperative that people not let their guard down.
“If we can stop this virus from one person to the next, it will die,” he said. “It can’t survive unless it can move from one person to another.”
