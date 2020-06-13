WINCHESTER — Tabitha Jablonski is used to the bright lights of the stage, but she and others who perform in theaters have traded stage lights for the backlight of a computer screen during COVID-19.
Zoom, as well as other online applications such as Webex, Microsoft Teams and Google Hangouts, has become a place where folks can work from home, attend church, participate in government meetings and stay connected with friends.
Jablonski, who lives in Winchester and teaches drama at John Kerr Elementary School, turned to Zoom and other online applications to keep theatrical productions alive during the pandemic. She was able to set up virtual auditions, assign roles and read plays and musicals with others from across the country.
The idea formed when she was auditioning for local productions via Zoom, but discovered some productions might not go on as scheduled.
“I was having a lot of fun. It was a hard time for me with the shutdown and feeling bored and feeling nervous about the coronavirus,” she said. “So I liked having that, but it was just a little rough knowing you might not even get to perform.”
So she created the Facebook group “There’s No Place Like Home” Theater Group, and it quickly began to grow. The group serves about 550 members and includes people from as far as Ireland and from at least 10 states.
The group performs a play and a musical each week, all via Zoom. Jablonski said participants have really gotten into it and even provide their own costumes and props for their performances.
It’s been a lift to their spirits, Jablonski said, and it’s provided options that otherwise would not be available.
“The cool thing about it is that it’s something we wouldn’t be able to do in a regular world,” she said. “You can’t have people from California and Kentucky and Virginia do a show together in real life.”
A New York transplant, Jablonski said she’s been living in Winchester for about three years but she hasn’t performed in any local plays yet. Now, she’s been able to build connections with local artists.
“It’s been incredible,” she said. “When I started the group, very quickly, a lot of people from Winchester joined. So now I feel like I have all these virtual friends in my own town that I’ve never met.”
Staying connected has become vital across the nation, whether it’s checking in on loved ones, hosting a staff meeting or simply continuing to search for normalcy during an ever-changing pandemic.
Businesses have turned to digital tools, too. Some have ramped up social media efforts to engage with loyal and potential customers. Those involved with local chambers of commerce have taken advantage of opportunities to connect with other business owners as well.
Regular webinars hosted through the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber of Commerce and the Lord Fairfax Small Business Development Center have been held since mid-March. Sessions ranged from informational webinars to help business owners navigate Payroll Protection Plan loans to groups working to provide a bit of encouragement in tough times.
“The Chamber’s mission is to provide programs and services to enhance the business and professional development of our members,” said Top of Virginia’s Director of Event Management Danita Roble, who has been in charge of setting up many of the chamber’s Zoom meetings. “Without Zoom I don’t know how we would have accomplished that. It has opened up a whole new way of connecting.”
When COVID-19 began to hit the local area, Roble and chamber staff sought out the help of Dr. Dave Miles, who operates Dr. Dave Leadership Corp. Roble said Miles was “generous and knowledgeable” and has been instrumental in helping the chamber connect.
Through these meetings, the chamber has been able to include slides of information that participants can save for further use, Roble pointed out. Breakout rooms are also available for more focused conversations.
“While folks love our in-person programs and events, some are asking that we continue using this platform as a way to stay connected,” she said.
“It really just comes down to wanting to ensure we can still provide our members with the opportunities they have come to expect, while putting their well-being and safety first,” said Ashley Miller, director of marketing and communications for the Top of Virginia.
Miles has also worked with Virginia Career Works to help businesses find new employees and help those seeking jobs find employment through virtual job fairs.
Ashley Moslak, with Virginia Career Works, is just one of many folks involved with the planning of events such as virtual job fairs, and she said Zoom has become effective in day-to-day life.
“Zoom and similar programs have been a platform to allow everyone to come together when the current situation is pulling us apart,” said Moslak, who uses online applications for things such as meetings, focus groups, church services and family gatherings. “On Zoom we are able to collaborate and share safely and effectively. It will be interesting to see how things transition once the world goes ‘back to normal.’”
Many area churches have shifted their focus to virtual services to keep congregations involved and connected, too.
Brad Reaves, senior pastor at Grace Community Church in Winchester, said his church had already been thinking about adding virtual aspects to the life of the church prior to COVID-19, but when the pandemic hit it was a no-brainer.
He and his staff set up a studio and invested in professional live streaming services and made themselves knowledgeable about Zoom and other online applications.
“Part of the design going forward was that I wanted to start integrating virtual meetings anyway along with our traditional on-site services,” Reaves said. “So everything was pretty seamless and connected.”
The church has used virtual technology to accommodate its small group ministry, leadership meetings, Sunday School groups and other aspects of the church, he said.
“Zoom became everything in terms of finding ways to meet,” he said.
Reaves said that although the church “felt the separation” and some “natural grief” sat in, the church staff viewed the situation as an opportunity to continue to grow.
“It literally removes the walls of the church,” Reaves said. “We don’t want to stop, even though we’ve started to regather again. We’re limited on our size and our parking anyway, so digital meetings have a lot of answers to questions we were asking ourselves anyway.”
