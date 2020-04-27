WINCHESTER — When Kay Witt made a New Year’s resolution to increase her art business’s online presence, she never would have guessed that a global pandemic would provide the extra push she needed.
Witt, who owns Kay Witt Fine Art in Strasburg with her husband Steve, vowed in 2019 to become proficient in editing videos and working toward teaching online art classes. Now, as the coronavirus continues to keep people at home, online classes have become the new reality.
“Since everybody is kind of stuck at home, I’ve been doing Facebook Live teaching a couple times a week,” Witt said. “I’ve had a really good response with that. I’ve really enjoyed it, because I love teaching.”
Witt’s situation is not an uncommon one in the local arts community, as many artists and the businesses providing outlets for their work have had to adapt to changes caused by COVID-19.
Making a virtual push
Typically bustling with musicians, artists, authors and more, the Barns of Rose Hill in Berryville is generally empty now because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
But the 501©(3) nonprofit performing arts venue and community center, which operates in two renovated barns, is working to keep art accessible through outlets such as Facebook Live.
“We had actually sort of an idea of adding some digital aspects to our planning, anyway, so this allowed us to advance our timeline a little bit,” Sarah Ames, executive director at the Barns, said. “Really, what the Barns has tried to do is really be able to not only provide programming for folks while they’re at home but to provide an avenue for our local artist community — they rely heavily on us and we rely heavily on them. We wanted to be able to do something to encourage the artists and musicians that live and work in this area to keep going through all this craziness as well.”
Ames, Witt and others have diligently been working to provide an outlet for the arts online.
For many, that push began prior to COVID-19.
Witt initially started with YouTube videos. Through those videos, she sharpened her video editing skills and set out to begin creating online instructional art videos and offering virtual teaching courses.
The feedback she received was great, Witt said. She had customers from across the United States, Canada and Europe. Blessed was the word she used to describe the outcome of her New Year’s resolution.
Still, when Gov. Ralph Northam issued a stay-at-home order through June 10, a sense of shock sank in.
Thankfully, Witt said, that feeling was short-lived. She said she believed the work she’d been putting in online would really start to pay off now.
“At the beginning of this year, I already had a platform in place to do video workshops,” she said.
Barns of Rose Hill found itself in a similar situation.
“We’re a small staff, and the mission of the Barns is so important to all of us,” Ames said. “Our mission is really to enrich lives through the arts, education and community, so as soon as we had to start canceling stuff our first thoughts were, ‘How are we going to continue to engage? How are we going to continue to provide great programming for our community when they can’t physically be here?’”
Morgan Morrison, the Barns program director, took the lead and brought existing ideas to life.
“It was sort of natural for her as an artist and as a staff member here,” Ames said. “So, we jumped on that and got the ball rolling and have since updated our equipment for (online services).”
Classing it up
Julie Read, a watercolor teacher and painter in Winchester, hasn’t let the coronavirus stop her from passing her knowledge along.
“When the coronavirus struck, I had just started an intermediate watercolor class in my art studio behind Wisecarver Communications (Back Lot Studio) and had to reschedule to May or June,” she said. “Then enter Zoom, and all of a sudden I am going to my investment club meetings on Zoom, to my athletic trainer class on Zoom, my art group on Zoom. I thought, why not finish up my art class on Zoom?”
Read has held several of her art classes via Zoom. It’s been helpful, she said, that she was already teaching her art classes with her own videos that she makes in her studio. Typically, she edits them, does her voice overs and plays them for students on a big screen TV in her studio.
“Now I play my videos on Zoom, and then have question and answer periods with my students,” she said. “Originally I tried it out on Zoom to see if it could work, and now the students are liking it because most of the folks stuck at home are looking for something creative to do.”
Facebook Live, too, has been among the best pandemic tools for the arts community, both Witt and Ames said.
At the Barns, artists can go live from their homes or they can utilize space within the facility at the Barns.
Live virtual events can still provide the same experience, just in the comfort of your own home.
“Everyone can join in,” Witt said of her Facebook Live tutorials.
Turning lemons into lemonade
When Jessica Dove decided to open Unique Creations Studio in Boyce about six months ago, she said it was with the hope that she could provide a market for local talent. Her shop continues to provide local handmade crafts and gifts through Facebook and Instagram while the store remains temporarily closed over coronavirus concerns. She said community support remains strong.
“The area offers so many talented artists, and I knew we could create a market for all of this talent,” Dove said. “The creativity and positivity I’ve been shown by our locals has been exceptional and given me the strength to pursue this dream.”
When the Barns moved its focus toward the virtual realm, Ames said the willingness displayed by those she contacted to remain involved was off the charts.
“Our local and even not-so-local artists, it’s been easy to reach out and say, ‘Hey is this something you want to do?’” she said. “This is really a scary time for artists and musicians. So when we’re able to provide an audience or an opportunity to share, everyone is jumping at the opportunity.”
Witt pointed to the Valley Education Center for the Creative Arts (VECA) in Woodstock as being a helpful outlet. VECA has been providing updates on its website for the community pertaining to local art galleries and events.
Witt has also continued to utilize her newsletter community to send out materials for classes or on-your-own projects.
Read said the current climate may seem rough, but the arts community has shown “another example of people making lemonade out of lemons.”
“That’s probably one of the most beautiful things about this whole thing,” Ames said. “As a human, it gives you a chance to stop and reflect on what’s really important. As human beings, we all express ourselves. Whenever you have something that causes a huge upheaval to life as we know it, that (expression) becomes that much more meaningful. It really touches on something deep.”
For more information on local art happenings, check outlets websites and Facebook pages.
