WINCHESTER — On Friday, Gov. Ralph Northam pushed for all school divisions in Virginia to offer some form of in-person instruction by March 15, but school divisions in Winchester, Frederick County and Clarke County are already one step ahead.
Schools throughout the state closed for in-person learning for several months beginning in March when the COVID-19 pandemic first struck. Some school divisions still have not opened to any on-site instruction, but all three local school divisions have offered some form of in-person learning since the first day of school on Sept. 8.
As of Jan. 26, just 42 of the 132 divisions in the state were not offering any sort of on-site learning, according to the Virginia Department of Education.
The local divisions have offered students the opportunity to go to class two to four days a week in-person, depending on their grade level, with the remainder of school days being online in what is known as the hybrid model. Students and their families could also choose to remain 100% online for class, referred to as the distance learning model.
"Unlike many school divisions across Virginia, our division has been fortunate to be able to offer in-person learning to all students under the hybrid model," said FCPS Superintendent David Sovine in an emailed statement to The Star on Friday.
Sovine added that the division is currently exploring ways to safely expand in-person learning opportunities for student, particularly for the youngest and most vulnerable students.
On Tuesday night, Frederick School Board member Brandon Monk requested administrators explore the division's ability to expand to full-time in-person learning for all FCPS elementary students, considering that about 47% of division staff members have received at least the first of two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. As of Friday, the vaccination rate has increased to 50% of division staff.
"Although full-time, in-person learning is clearly what best serves students, we are not in a position to return to that model at this time and continue to adhere to current health and safety guidance," Sovine said on Friday.
WPS Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum told The Star that he is always thinking in the direction of expanding in-person learning.
"I will be monitoring the prevalence of the vaccine in our community for our teachers," Van Heukelum said.
Van Heukelum said 557 out of the approximately 1,100 staff members, or about 50%, have received at least the first dose of a vaccine.
Clarke County Superintendent Chuck Bishop told The Star he's anticipating some discussion at the next School Board meeting on Monday night about whether the division should continue its current hybrid plan or add more in-person learning days for students who choose that option.
Of the 378 CCPS staff members who are eligible to receive a vaccine, 257 people have now received at least the first dose, Bishop told The Star on Friday.
On Friday, Northam also asked divisions to offer summer school in-person instruction, so children are ready for school in the fall, although that isn't mandatory, he said.
WPS was the only division of the three local school systems to offer some form of in-person summer school for students in 2020. The summer program assisted about 120 students for two weeks.
The division is still in the beginning stages of planning a summer program, which may look different than the traditional two-week instruction period, Van Heukelum said.
"I would expect it to include more students this summer than ever before, because of the significant learning loss, particularly in the reading areas [for] pre-K through first grade," he said.
Learning loss is going to be a challenge as area schools have reported an increase in the number of students who failed at least one course in the first quarter of the 2020-21 academic year — a consequence of the coronavirus pandemic that mirrors a national trend.
Clarke County is also in the early stages of planning an expanded summer school program for this year, Bishop said.
For years, the division has only offered intervention summer school programs for students in kindergarten through fifth grade. This year he expects CCPS to offer something for students in kindergarten through 12th grade.
FCPS is also in the works to develop "robust, in-person summer learning opportunities" for students, especially for those who could benefit most from a summer program, Sovine said.
"The summer program we plan to offer will not be mandatory, but we are hopeful students and their families will recognize the importance and value of electing to participate," he added.
