WINCHESTER — As the region enters what appears to be the waning days of the yearlong-plus COVID-19 pandemic, area employers are struggling to fill job openings.
Winchester Development Services Director Shawn Hershberger admitted that staffing issues are currently a major concern, but the city has a good deal of experience in dealing with the situation.
“This is nothing new for us,” Hershberger said on Tuesday. “We were dealing with a tight labor market and a need for workforce before COVID, and it’s no surprise that as the economy really starts picking up, we’re experiencing it again.”
In March 2020, when COVID-19 pandemic hit, the Virginia Employment Commission reported that just 2,014 of the 75,222 eligible workers in the Winchester Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) — comprised of Winchester, Frederick County and Hampshire County, West Virginia — were out of work, representing a jobless percentage of 2.7%.
That rate jumped to 9.9% in April 2020 due to a high number of temporary pandemic-related business closings, but has steadily declined since that time. By March 2021 — the most recent month reported by the Virginia Employment Commission — the MSA’s jobless rate was down to 4%, meaning 70,971 of the 73,957 eligible workers were employed.
According to Hershberger, unemployment rates of 4% to 5% are a healthy indicator of a municipality’s prosperity. Anything higher means there aren’t enough jobs for the local population; anything lower means there aren’t enough local workers to fill job openings.
Hershberger said the Winchester MSA hasn’t been immune to pandemic-related business closings and job losses, but has fared better that many other localities.
“There have been some closings, but what we’ve seen is the spaces being backfilled and new ventures opening up,” he said. “We’ve also seen some really strong resiliency from businesses of all size. They’ve really shown a tremendous amount of strength.”
The Workforce Initiative, a program overseen by the Frederick County Economic Development Authority to help match workers with career opportunities in Winchester and Frederick, Clarke, Shenandoah and Warren counties, reports the region’s top employer needs at the moment are for retail salespeople, registered nurses and stockers/order fillers.
Even though local COVID-19 cases are dropping on a daily basis, some people who are out of work are still in no hurry to find a job due in part to state and federal unemployment benefits that were increased during the pandemic. Those extra benefits won’t expire for about four more months, so many local employers are now offering financial incentives such as higher hourly wages and signing bonuses to fill staff vacancies.
“I think it’s encouraging,” Hershberger said about the hiring incentives. “It shows an appreciation of our local workforce and hopefully will have the intended results.”
Hershberger said he is pleased with the overall health and economic standing of the local business community, and he’s optimistic for the region’s future as more people return to the workforce.
“Everybody’s dealing with the lingering effects of COVID in different ways,” he said. “Hopefully as fall comes around, things will loosen up a little bit.”
