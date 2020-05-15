WINCHESTER — Thanks to assistance from local organizations and businesses, the men and women served by the nonprofit Winchester Rescue Mission are being well fed.
On Wednesday, members of the Parish Organization of Catholic Women (POCW) at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church arranged to have dinner for the mission’s low-income clients catered by Violino Ristorante Italiano. One day earlier, Village Square Restaurant and Water Street Kitchen prepared steak for everyone at the homeless shelter.
Traditionally, volunteers prepare all meals in the Rescue Mission’s commercial-grade kitchen at 435 N. Cameron St. However, when the COVID-19 pandemic began in mid-March, many longtime volunteers stopped coming in due to health concerns. Staff at the mission stepped up to handle meal services, and Executive Director Brandan Thomas asked area restaurants and civic organizations to donate meals when possible to take some of the burden away from his overworked employees.
“Our staff gets to leave on time tonight,” Thomas said with a smile on Wednesday afternoon as Violino employees delivered dinner to the mission. “This is the stuff that’s bringing life to us and giving us the strength to keep going.”
Riccardo Stocco, the chef at Violino at 181 N. Loudoun St., prepared an entree in advance — penne pasta with chicken, zucchini, cheese and a cream sauce — plus a dessert of sponge cake with fresh strawberries, strawberry glaze and cream cheese.
“Hopefully they’ll enjoy it,” a modest Stocco said as he carried trays of his gourmet food into the mission’s kitchen.
Stocco said he was recruited by members of POCW, a women’s organization at Sacred Heart that offered to fund dinner for 100 people at the Winchester Rescue Mission.
“They called me up and asked if I could do this,” he said. “I was very excited to be asked. I’ll be happy to do it more often if needed.”
POCW President Sue Fleming said in an email that she was touched to learn that many organizations and businesses have been stepping up to provide dinners for the nonprofit mission.
“We had to wait almost two weeks for this slot!” Fleming wrote.
On Tuesday, a steak dinner was served at the mission by two other establishments on the Loudoun Street Mall, Village Square Restaurant at 103 N. Loudoun St. and Water Street Kitchen at 2 S. Loudoun St.
Thomas said Daniel Kalber, executive chef at Village Square and Water Street, wanted to treat the mission’s staff and clients to something they wouldn’t ordinarily get to eat.
“It was awesome,” Thomas said. “He not only wanted to bless our organization, but he also said he wanted to bless our staff and make sure everybody got to feed their families [at home].”
Stocco said his restaurant has been pretty quiet recently. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Violino can only offer takeout and delivery, so he and his staff have been working without customers in their establishment.
“It’s never happened to us before,” he said.
Things promise to pick up today, though. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam has announced a partial reopening of state businesses that had been ordered to close due to the pandemic, so Violino will be able to offer limited outdoor seating to downtown diners.
“It’s going to be exciting to reopen,” Stocco said.
