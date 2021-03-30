WINCHESTER — Shenandoah University is hosting a weeklong series of events to encourage students to stay in the area instead of traveling during the school's spring break, which began Saturday and ends April 4.
The idea to promote a "staycation" emerged because travel outside the region could potentially spread COVID-19.
"We wanted to not just ask them to stay, but to give them reasons to stay on campus," said Maggie McCampbell Lien, SU's assistant dean for student leadership and development.
In a normal year, SU would charge students an additional fee to stay in their dormitory over spring break. That fee has been lifted this year. Cafeteria hours remain the same over spring break, and the campus's fitness centers and game rooms are open.
About 350 students have taken up SU on its staycation offer. The university has 2,267 undergraduates.
Students can spend the week attending job search seminars, engaging in community service events, going to an athletic game or just unwinding with some fun local activities. Free events offered by the university include a visit to Chasin' Axe to practice axe throwing, an on-campus yoga class, a trip to Worlds Away Escape Room and a visit to Polka Dot Pottery to paint pottery.
The weeklong staycation kicked off Monday with free ice cream from Matti's Soft Serve and a cornhole tournament outside the Health & Life Sciences Building.
SU junior Makenzie Holston, 20, of Maryland, said she decided to stay on campus during spring break because she has grandparents living with her family and didn't want to risk exposing them to COVID-19.
"It's a little sad that I don't get to see my family as much as I want to," said Holston. "There's still a lot of opportunities around campus, so it's not too bad."
She said she knows some students who went home for spring break and others who took a vacation.
Even still, she said a staycation is good for students who can't afford to leave campus. It also may help deter COVID-19 from spreading.
National health officials have expressed concerns about spring break revelers causing a surge in coronavirus cases. Large spring break crowds in Miami Beach, for instance, have resulted in the city declaring a state of emergency and enacting curfews.
SU sophomore Jamie Duff, 20, of Annandale, said she chose to stay on campus for spring break because it's easier than traveling, and she has the chance to work while classes are paused.
Duff said she plans to spend her staycation walking around campus and checking out the various activities, when she's not working.
She thinks a campus staycation is a good idea.
"Especially right now with the pandemic, it's really hard for some families to have their kids come back and forth," Duff said.
McCampbell Lien said the pandemic has changed the whole campus culture, with students wearing face masks and social distancing to prevent the spread of the virus.
"Students have put in a lot of effort to follow guidelines and learn how to play sports differently, learn how to go to class differently," she said.
McCampbell Lien hopes the SU staycation will not only encourage students to stay local and prevent the spread of COVID-19, but also rebuild community and relationships on and around campus.
"This has been a really hard year for students to build community, and so we're hoping, especially taking small trips, that students can meet people they've never met before and continue to build community during the break," she said.
