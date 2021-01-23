WINCHESTER — Bank are reporting less panic and more comfortability as the second round of the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program fully re-opened on Tuesday.
The first round of the Paycheck Protection Program, which ran from March to August, caused backups as business owners impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic flocked to lending agents to get their applications processed.
This time around, that’s not quite the case.
“The panic of the money running out isn’t quite there,” said Brandon Lorey, president and CEO of Berryville-based Bank of Clarke County. “I think people are a little more comfortable this time around with it.”
Both banks and applicants are more comfortable with the process because many of them have been through it before.
“There’s familiarity with the program now. I think there was a little bit of trepidation with the first round. People were like, ‘Oh, what is this program? Is it truly forgiven?,’” said Alison Holt-Fuller, head of product and enterprise for Richmond-based Atlantic Union Bank. “I think we’re seeing that some of that anxiety has dissipated as more guidance has come out or more reports of those who did take loans have been forgiven and made it through the process.”
Businesses can take what’s being called a “second draw” if they have already spent their first PPP loan, can prove a 25% decline in revenue in at least one quarter of 2020 and employ less than 300 employees.
The SBA re-opened the original program, as well, where businesses that never received an initial PPP loan can apply for funds. Those that paid back the full amount of the loan prior to 2021 can apply as if they never received a previous PPP loan.
Additionally, groups that are part of new rule changes can apply to essentially “top off” a previous loan to receive that amount.
Different options require different paperwork and different applications.
“This is actually, from our standpoint, more complicated,” John Asbury, CEO of Atlantic Union Bank, said. “From the borrower or client standpoint, it’s a little easier in some respects. Last time, there was effectively one PPP loan option. This time, we’ve got lots of different options.”
Asbury said that as of about 2 p.m. Wednesday, his bank had 1,066 applications submitted with an average loan amount of about $169,000. This included 149 branches across Virginia, North Carolina and Maryland. With the first round, most loans in the region were under $150,000.
Scott Harvard, president and CEO of Strasburg-based First Bank, said First Bank had received about 220 loan applications as of 3 p.m. Wednesday. The average loan amount was around $91,000, he said.
First Bank, so far, has had 15 first-time applicants in the second round.
At Bank of Clarke County, about 350 loans have been submitted — 300 coming back for a second draw and 50 first timers. The average loan amount has been about $35,000, Lorey said.
All three CEOs said that utilizing an online portal this round has been a big help.
“That’s taken some heat off,” Harvard said.
