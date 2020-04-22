WINCHESTER — Banks and businesses alike are preparing for a second round of financial relief after funds allotted to help businesses during the coronavirus pandemic ran out less than a week ago.
The first round of about $350 billion for the Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) ran out on April 16, but a second stimulus package before Congress could shore up another round of emergency relief — $310 billion for PPP, $75 billion for hospitals, $25 billion for COVID-19 testing and $60 billion SBA disaster relief.
Area bank officials said the first wave of PPP loans caused some customer frustration, but banks were ultimately happy with the amount of loans they were actually able to get approved.
Among those, Blue Ridge Bank approved over 1,000 loans for more than $221 million, First Bank of Virginia approved over 300 loans for almost $53 million and Bank of Clarke County approved 542 loans for about $72 million.
“We were expecting quite a lot,” Blue Ridge Bank Market President Scott Moore said Tuesday. “We basically had a national insurance company that had sent their entire business nationwide to us. We also had a network of companies we work with that are nationwide that submitted applications.”
Brandon Lorey, president and CEO of Bank of Clarke County, said small banks were able to be “a little more nimble” during the loan application process, which ultimately helped.
Scott Harvard, president and CEO of First Bank, agreed.
“It just got off to a really challenging start for everybody — the SBA, the banking community, the applicants — because it was a huge project for everybody,” Harvard said. “Each day, it seemed we all got a little bit better at it.”
Local banks said customers were generally positive and patient during the process and that many remain hopeful they’ll be included in the second wave of approvals.
Christine Kriz, director of the Lord Fairfax Small Business Development Center, spoke to several small business owners during a Zoom call Tuesday put together by the Front Royal/Warren County Chamber of Commerce.
“The new PPP and EIDL [Economic Injury Disaster Loan] funds will be snatched up quickly, so you want to be sure you’re staying on top of the media to make sure you know when it opens up again,” she advised. “This can look like checking out our Facebook page, our website, keeping up with the news, reaching out to your bank to see if they’ve reopened applications, keep checking the SBA website.”
Kriz said some applicants noted they were denied approval because they applied at multiple banks and the Small Business Administration flagged those applications as fraudulent.
Kriz added that the Lord Fairfax SBDC has posted which banks were taking loan applications during the initial round.
Richard Novak, owner of Royal Cinemas and Royal Family Bowling Center, asked Kriz how to check the status of EIDL loans. Kriz said the SBA is supposed to reach out to approved applicants within 21 days of submission date and provide a website to check the status of loans.
“It just might be taking a little longer than they anticipated,” she said.
Novak also asked if it was better for applicants to use their own bank rather than another bank.
“I think where that is coming from is that the bank will already be familiar with your information and know the level of risk with you. So, there’s some truth to that,” she said.
Bank officials said they were continuing to work with applicants beyond the application process and will be maintaining communication during the rest of the process, including the forgiveness of loans.
As far as forgiveness is concerned, Kriz said banks and the SBA will be looking at average monthly payroll from the previous year to determine figures. Businesses will need to show they’ve maintained the same level or have gone above it during the eight weeks after the loan originates to be forgiven.
It also doesn’t matter whether the business has reopened or not, she said.
As the next round of relief is being worked out, business owners pondered whether 501(c)(6) organizations, which are organizations organized to promote businesses that don’t generate a profit and don’t pay shares or dividends and are qualified as non-profits that are exempt from paying income tax, would be included.
Chamber officials said as far as they knew that hadn’t been decided yet and talks “weren’t going well.”
Regardless, bank officials are hopeful the next round of relief should go quicker and more smoothly.
“It took almost 14 days to get the first bunch through, but I think it’s going to be a lot faster,” Lorey said. “The SBA is going to be ready to shoot things through.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.