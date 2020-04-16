BERRYVILLE — Citing problems it would cause candidates and local elections officials, Town Council on Tuesday adopted a resolution against Gov. Ralph Northam’s proposal to move May 5 municipal elections statewide to the Nov. 3 general election.
Berryville is one of the communities with an election next month.
Under the Democratic governor’s proposal, the resolution states, candidates who qualified to run on the May ballot would have to go through the qualification process again to run in November, and all special ballots already cast would be discarded. Furthermore, costs already incurred for the May election “will have been spent needlessly,” with local election offices incurring additional expenses to move the municipal races to November, the document mentions.
Northam, a physician, has voiced concerns about people visiting polling places to vote while the coronavirus pandemic persists.
Town Manager Keith Dalton said he understands Northam’s proposal is attached to a budget bill that the General Assembly will consider. He indicated he thinks that is unfair because in order to vote against the proposal, lawmakers will have to vote against budget legislation which they might support.
Northam’s maneuver is, Dalton said, “a way to (try and) get unpopular things done.”
The resolution states while it shares Northam’s concerns about safeguarding public health, the council favors municipal elections being held no later than July 1, as well as in a manner that preserves votes already cast and does not require candidates to requalify themselves.
“I am concerned that the May election would be harmful to public health,” Mayor Patricia Dickinson declared. “We have to put citizens’ health and safety first.”
However, “we shouldn’t have to go back and start (the election process) over again,” Dickinson said.
Dickinson is not seeking a second term in Berryville’s May 3 election. Jay Arnold, who in his position as the council’s recorder acts much like a vice mayor, is the only person running for mayor. Donna Marie McDonald and Erecka Gibson are vying to retain their council seats and are running unopposed.
All of the seats are for four-year terms.
Clarke County General Registrar and Elections Director Barbara Bosserman said Wednesday she still is planning for Berryville’s election to be held on May 5 “unless the General Assembly takes action directing otherwise.”
Precautions will be taken to try and protect the health of both voters and elections workers.
The town has more than 3,000 registered voters, all of whom cast ballots at a precinct inside the multipurpose room at the Clarke County Public Schools administration building, the former Berryville Primary School on West Main Street.
Crowds inside the room will be limited to 10 people — including voters and elections workers — at any given time, Bosserman said. Voting stations will be set up at appropriate distances for social distancing and sanitized after each use, and people will be given pens they can either keep after filling out ballots, she said.
Clear shields, like those recently installed at store checkout counters, will separate voters and elections workers. Voters will have to show identification to workers, as is required under state law, but workers will not touch ID cards, according to Bosserman.
Curbside voting also will be available. That usually is only for people who are disabled or older than 65 but amid the coronavirus control efforts, “we’re not going to turn anybody away” from the curbside queue, Bosserman said.
Yet “we continue to encourage all voters to vote absentee by mail,” she said of elections workers. Concern about the pandemic is a valid reason to request an absentee ballot for the May 3 election, she noted.
April 28 is the deadline for voters to ask for absentee ballots to be mailed to them. May 2 is the deadline to cast absentee ballots in person at the elections office on the second floor of the Berryville-Clarke County Government Center on Chalmers Court.
Copies of the election resolution will be sent to Northam and legislators representing the town.
Along with the resolution, the Berryville council adopted others necessary to ensure that town government continues operating effectively — albeit with established health precautions — during the pandemic.
One of the resolutions enables the council to hold meetings in which both council members and the public can participate by electronic means.
