BERRYVILLE — The town’s decision to stagger employees’ work shifts during the coronavirus pandemic can ultimately benefit residents, according to a Berryville official.
Employees in most departments already are coming into work at various times from early morning through late afternoon, with some working well into the evening. Administrative office employees will start working in staggered shifts next week, Town Manager Keith Dalton said.
“This minimizes contact (between employees), hopefully helping to reduce the spread of illness,” Dalton said.
Basically, the town’s workforce is spreading its duties over a 16-hour period instead of the regular eight-hour day. Fewer employees are working together at any given time.
There are no plans to implement staggered shifts permanently. Still, having staff members on duty at more times of the day means they can more readily help people, including those whose daily schedules already have been altered by the pandemic, according to Dalton.
Municipal offices at the Berryville-Clarke County Government Center on Chalmers Court currently are closed to the general public. People needing assistance are asked to call or email staff members. Those wanting to pay tax or utility bills, or submit other types of documents, can use a drive-through window or mail them.
With people working at various hours, “there will be longer periods of time when phones will be answered in the business office,” Dalton said.
Not knowing the exact hours of every employee, he was unable to specify those periods.
But don’t assume that all calls to the business office will be answered at night. Dalton said that if only one or two employees are in an office at a particular time, and they are working on a task requiring their full attention, calls may not be answered.
The drive-through window typically is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays. To help people who are having to adjust their lives to comply with pandemic restrictions, the window currently is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
When necessary, such as when utility bills are due, the window hours may be further extended, depending on how many employees are in the business office at a particular time, Dalton said. He encourages residents to monitor the town’s website, www.berryvilleva.gov, for changes in hours.
Having public works department employees on duty later in the day means they can more easily monitor electronic systems for water and sewer line breaks, for instance, and respond to them more quickly, he said.
Dalton plans to evaluate the staggered work shifts weekly.
“I would expect them to continue as long as the governor’s (pandemic) restrictions are in place,” he said.
Should it be determined that they are not working out as well as hoped, “we will retool” in some way, he added.
