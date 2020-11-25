WINCHESTER — Black Friday won’t be the same this year.
Health professionals are advising against large numbers of people gathering together because of a significant spike in the nation’s COVID-19 cases. That means most major stores are limiting opportunities for early-morning holiday shoppers to squeeze into stores and vie for the best deals while still wearing their pajamas.
The social distancing required by the pandemic gives large stores an advantage over their smaller competitors simply because they can safely accommodate more shoppers. But that doesn’t mean you can’t stay healthy while shopping small.
Winchester Development Director Shawn Hershberger said small retailers like the ones on the Loudoun Street Mall are doing as much as they can this year to increase holiday sales while keeping customers safe.
“Small business owners are scheduling [shopping] appointments and limiting the number of people inside their stores,” Hershberger said. “Both of those are incredibly responsible ways to serve consumer needs while taking additional steps to ensure everybody — store employees and customers — stay safe.”
Additionally, he said, most small retailers have websites where people can purchase items for pick-up or delivery, eliminating the need for shoppers to enter a confined space where some of their customers may refuse to wear a face mask.
The COVID-19 pandemic has been particularly hard on mom-and-pop businesses, Hershberger said, because it has limited store hours and reduced overall sales while requiring owners to spend more than usual to keep surfaces cleaned and sanitized.
“A lot of small business owners are struggling to get through the year,” he said.
Compounding the problem is the fact that Black Friday, one of the busiest shopping days of the year, benefits large retail stores more than small shops because big-box destinations offer more in-stock inventory at sale prices that independent stores can’t rival.
In recent years, smaller stores have created their own counterparts to Black Friday. Plaid Friday, which will be held in concurrence with Black Friday on Nov. 27, draws attention to the shopping alternatives offered by independent retailers, and Small Business Saturday, scheduled for Nov. 28, allows smaller stores to promote holiday sales without competing with Black Friday events.
Another incentive to shop small this year is being offered by independent retailers in Winchester, Frederick County and Clarke County. Customers who shop during Windependent Weekend on Friday, Saturday and Sunday will be given a passport that can be completed and redeemed for prizes.
“The idea is, you shop in six small businesses and provide us with a filled-in passport with proof of your purchases, and you’re entered into a drawing for local prizes,” Hershberger said.
Each locality will give away a $100 gift card, and all passports will be entered into a grand prize drawing for a $300 gift card, he said.
Windependent Weekend is being sponsored by the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber, Lord Fairfax Small Business Development Center, Winchester-Frederick County Convention and Visitors Bureau and Winchester Economic Development Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.