WINCHESTER — Heather Lark-Rickard, a second-grade teacher at Virginia Avenue Charlotte DeHart Elementary, wore a face covering on Thursday morning as she taught second-graders how to sound out words.
The students were seated at desks placed six feet apart in accordance with guidelines to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
This is the new reality for students and educators as they prepare for the new school year to start amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Thursday's class was part of an Academic Boot Camp for The Kids Club of Northern Shenandoah Valley in Winchester, which just wrapped up the two-week program to prepare 44 students for a smooth transition when the 2020-21 school year starts.
As part of their coronavirus reopening plans, Winchester Public Schools, Frederick County Public Schools and Clarke County Public Schools are offering in-person classes on a reduced basis or giving students the option to take their classes online. The first day of school for all three divisions is Sept. 8.
K-12 students in Virginia haven't been inside a classroom since mid-March, when Gov. Ralph Northam ordered schools to close over coronavirus concerns.
Heather Forman, executive director of The Kids Club, located at 2400 Roosevelt Blvd., said she hopes the nonprofit organization can continue the boot camp next summer and expand the program to middle school students.
Even without a pandemic, Forman said children typically lose 20% to 30% of academic gains during a normal summer. With schools closed since March for in-person instruction, those academic losses are even greater, she said.
"It is difficult for a child to sit in class when they haven't for so long," Forman said. "They need to get used to sitting in a class and receiving instruction again."
Students in first through fourth grades focused on math, science and reading at the boot camp, which was held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. four days a week.
The camp was made possible by a $7,000 grant from the John and Janet Wyatt Foundation, a Fairfax-based organization with ties to the Winchester community that focuses on improving equity in education by assisting economically disadvantaged youth.
The grant funded student supplies for the boot camp and the cost to staff it with three teachers from Winchester Public Schools.
Lark-Rickard said the program helped remind students about material they've learned and prepared them for going back to school
Students at the camp had to maintain a distance of at least three feet apart, and they could not share learning materials.
Lark-Rickard being in a classroom again was an equally enriching experience for herself and the students.
"It was really fun," said Zoe, 7, of Frederick County. She said she now feels more confident about her ability to tell time when she looks at a clock.
Zoe added that she's ready to return to the classroom, even if it's just two days a week. She said completing schoolwork from home can be difficult at times, because there are distractions that make it hard to focus.
"There's stuff around you that you want to do, but you have to do your schoolwork," Zoe said.
The rising second-grader said she's excited about hopefully learning cursive handwriting in the coming school year.
Maliyah, 9, of Winchester, another boot camp participant, said she prefers being in a classroom to online learning from home. She said she is looking forward to seeing her new teachers and her friends when school starts.
For Maliyah, a rising fourth-grader, most of the work at the camp was review for her.
"It's fun," she said. "I play all the time, so I like getting a little learning done."
With many families needing more childcare to compensate for schools not being fully reopened, The Kids Club is expanding its hours.
Before the pandemic, the organization offered after-school services for children ages 6-18. For the upcoming school year, it will offer services five days a week from 7:45 a.m. to 6 p.m. Because many students will be in school just two days a week, the organization will offer childcare the other three days of the school week for $50 per child.
Forman said summer enrollment for The Kids Clubs is about 70, which is less than half of the 150 youngsters normally enrolled.
Mostly because of the economic impact of the coronavirus, fewer families can afford the program, Forman said.
"I'm finding a lot of our parents aren't back to work yet," she said, adding that the organization welcomes support from community members who may be interested in sponsoring scholarships to help make childcare more affordable and accessible.
For more information, call 540-723-6665.
