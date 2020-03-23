Gov. Ralph Northam announced today that Virginia public and private schools will need to close for the remainder of the academic year, adding it's a necessary measure to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
The state is looking into waivers for standardized testing requirements students take in the spring, such as the Standards of Learning tests.
See Tuesday's Winchester Star for more information.
(1) comment
Wonder what they're going to do about graduating seniors from HS.
