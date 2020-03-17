WINCHESTER — The city has declared a state of emergency in response to the international COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
In one of her first official acts as interim city manager, Mary Beth Price, who started work on Monday, issued the declaration at 8 a.m. today in order to prepare for potential impacts on Winchester's finances and resources.
"As of today, we are not aware of any confirmed [COVID-19] cases in the Lord Fairfax Health District, but we need to be prepared in case of an outbreak in Winchester," Price said in a media release from Rouss City Hall. "This will allow us to be eligible for potential federal and state aid should the damage threshold be reached for the state."
Winchester is the second locality in the Northern Shenandoah Valley to declare a state of emergency. Stephens City did the same on Saturday.
On Monday, Price announced that all city government buildings would be closed to the public starting today. Departments will continue providing all utility, emergency and infrastructure services, but residents and businesses will have to conduct business with city officials online or via phone, email, mail or drop box. Drop boxes are available outside of City Hall, the Creamery Building and the Timbrook Public Safety Center.
Contact information for city personnel, as well as government forms, bill payment options and the latest information on Winchester's response to the pandemic, are available at winchesterva.gov.
City Council will hold a special meeting at 5 p.m. today to further discuss how Winchester should best respond to the coronavirus outbreak. It will be the city's last public meeting until at least March 31, because all other local government meetings have been canceled or postponed due to COVID-19 concerns.
Details from tonight's council meeting will be shared in Wednesday's edition of The Winchester Star and online at winchesterstar.com.
(5) comments
Dear Conservative and Da Whole Truth,
You apparently have completely forgotten that only Leftists get to decide what words mean these days. When EVERYONE in the media was reporting on the Wuhan Flu, it was before they knew where it originated. But NOW, see, they know that Wuhan is an actual place in China, so they stopped because... well, you can see it's so complicated that only your intellectual betters can understand it. Just accept that Big Brother controls the language and has deemed you racist. Can't wait for the burning of all texts that have any disease named after a place or person. Maybe there will be time for that after all the monuments come down?
It's the "China Virus", because that's where it came from. Ebola is so named because it originated in the Ebola river in the Congo.
, thats just you justifying being racist. You eat up the narrative to hate china and blame others,
Sorry...….You're WELL indoctrinated. If your distorted reasoning is to be used, then I suppose the named "Lyme Disease" is "racist" & infers the world is "racist" or "prejudiced" against people from Connecticut. Try: REALITY. The REALITY is that this disease originated from China, as the infamous Hong Kong flu originated from.....you guessed! Hong Kong! Grow up and learn to decipher fact from the fictional baseless idiocy of extremists.....oh, and, just as yet one more fact? Chinese eat domestic dogs & cats. And that's a fact.
What part is not true, and what part is racist?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.