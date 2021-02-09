WINCHESTER — Over the past year as the community has grappled with the COVID-19 pandemic, Bright Futures-Winchester/Frederick County has seen a 37% increase in students who are in need of free meals on weekends.
The nonprofit organization, which serves students in Winchester and Frederick County public schools, is currently providing weekend meals to 981 students, according to Nancy Mango, coordinator of the local program.
Mango attributes the uptick to the pandemic's economic impact.
"What we hear day after day after day is families who have lost their jobs due to COVID, who have had their hours cut back, who have had various other issues, illnesses, a variety of things," Mango said.
Each week, Bright Futures assembles meal packs to give to food-insecure students to eat over the weekend. At least 10 food items are in each pack, which means the group distributes nearly 10,000 food items per week.
Schools help students and their families participate in the program. Meals can be picked up at school or they can be delivered.
Last year between March and October, Bright Futures distributed 12,560 food bags. It also provides hygiene products, school supplies, clothing, and personal protective equipment (PPE) to use during the pandemic. It has even given free air mattresses to families who are moving around and do not have stable housing.
Teresa Ritenour, director of student support services for Frederick County Public Schools, said the program is a great way to remind students that people care about their well-being.
"They miss their peers," Ritenour said about students, who are either taking their classes 100% online or attending school on a reduced basis as a result of the pandemic. "It's very isolating, not just for adults but also for our students."
The increased demand has the program struggling to keep up, Mango said.
Donations of money, food and supplies have been harder to come by lately, partly because the pandemic has forced Bright Futures to cancel major fundraising events. Mango suspects some donors may have begun to struggle themselves.
Bright Futures is particularly running low on vegetables, canned protein foods and healthy snacks.
Anyone interested in donating items can leave them on a cart outside the Bright Futures warehouse at 178 Indian Hollow Road in Frederick County. The cart is there daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and is replaced periodically throughout the day.
Another option for those who can't drop off a donation is to have items delivered to Bright Futures via Walmart or Amazon, Mango suggested.
Monetary donations can be made on the group's website at www.myschoolbucks.com/ver2/stores/catalog/getproduct?productKey=ZZ1138Q34BVUUJ9&OPTZZ1138Q34BVUUJ9=ZZ1138Q34BWUXB9.
"We're able to do this because of the power of the community," Mango said. "If it wasn't for the community, Bright Futures wouldn't exist."
