WINCHESTER — Business models have long preached the aspect of building connections with customers, but few businesses can master the art.
The owners of Bro Bears Drive-Thru Coffee believe they’ve built a business that makes the art of connecting its No. 1 priority.
The drive-through and walk-up coffee shop at 1141 Berryville Ave. prides itself on putting customers first, using a business model that intentionally generates employee-customer interaction.
There are no voice boxes to order through, nor automated services. A customer orders a drink face-to-face with an employee at the drive-through window and waits with them there while the drink is being made, opening up a line of communication.
While owners Jenise and Gregory Hubert said they believe that’s been good for business, it’s been especially helpful during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“(The pandemic) gave a whole new purpose to our baristas,” Jenise Hubert said. “They were considered essential workers, but they didn’t feel essential at first. They didn’t feel that people needed coffee. But they did feel that people needed to see people and have genuine connections. When you go out, you’re terrified to stand next to someone or say something to someone. Our workers realized that they were essential, not because of coffee, but to be there and to be that person to give someone a positive interaction. That’s always been our mission. They’re not just there to give people coffee. They’re genuinely concerned and are there to be there for people.”
Jenise Hubert said over the few years that Bro Bears has been in Winchester, she personally knows of at least nine customers who have come straight from the hospital after losing a loved one for the personal connection they’ve built with the staff — either for a quick pick-me-up drink or an encouraging word.
It’s been the same type of interaction during the pandemic, she said. Her employees have been focused on being a beacon of light during a tough time, and it’s helped them, too.
“It definitely made it easier for them to come to work during the pandemic,” Jenise Hubert said. “I told each one of them that none of them had to be there and that their job was safe. They all said, ‘No, this is what we’ve been training for and this is our time to shine and be there for our community.’ That was amazing.”
Bro Bears was born out of Hubert’s upbringing in the northwest. She said drive-though coffee shops are the norm there.
“That’s all we have there; they’re on every corner. We live off of them,” she said. “There wasn't anything like that here, and I missed that. I missed that community, that place where you pull up and in 30 seconds, you can change your day.”
She took her husband there and they decided they wanted to open a similar coffee shop in Winchester.
“The community of Winchester is so great, and we felt like they needed that — a quick, in-and-out place where we could make a connection with people and let them get on with their life,” she said.
From the get-go, the Huberts said they knew they wanted to have a philosophy that centered on brightening up folks’ days and providing personal interactions.
It starts in training.
“We show them that we try to make a connection with each and every customer that comes through and to focus your attention upon them, not just about selling a product but having a connection with the individual,” Gregory Hubert said.
Jenise Hubert said employees bought in from day one, and it’s been the driving factor in the shop’s success. They’re set to celebrate their three-year anniversary in April.
The Huberts are encouraging the community to share some words of encouragement with their staff during their visits as well as employees at other establishments they frequent.
“The workers that come in every day, the community expects them to be there. But it’s been a year almost (in the pandemic), and it doesn't look like we’re done with it. They need some encouragement at this point from more people,” Jenise Hubert said. “Some people assume the workers already know they’re appreciated, but they don’t always know.”
