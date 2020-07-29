WINCHESTER — Five hundred participants on a Zoom call Tuesday morning heard details surrounding new standards and guidelines regarding COVID-19 in the workplace.
Moderated by Virginia Chamber of Commerce President Barry DuVaul, the virtual session went through the guidelines and requirements that will be forthcoming.
The Virginia Department of Labor and Industry (DOLI) and the Virginia Occupational Safety and Health (VOSH) Program’s guidelines for infectious disease prevention was adopted as an “emergency temporary standard” by the state Safety and Health Codes Board on July 15. The guidelines went into effect Monday.
The emergency temporary standard is designed to establish requirements for employers to control, prevent and mitigate the spread of COVID-19 throughout the workplace.
“The one consistent theme of businesses that do survive and do grow and prosper are those that are the most innovative and those that are quick to respond to the changing circumstances,” DuVaul said in opening the session.
Courtney Malveaux, of Jackson Lewis and a member of the Safety and Health Codes Board of the Virginia DOLI, spoke to the group about the ins and outs of the guidelines.
Malveaux said DOLI and VOSH’s policies are a “first-in-the-nation” set of standards, which he said goes along with Gov. Ralph Northam saying he wanted Virginia to “lead the way” in terms of protecting its workforce.
“You’re going to see other states that will follow suit after Virginia,” said Malveaux, who added that he thinks Virginia has left states like California “in its dust” in terms of these new standards.
Malveaux said the board attached a sunset to the guidelines that notes if Northam’s emergency orders expire, so will these emergency guidelines.
Malveaux said “a lot of provisions aren’t entirely clear.” With that, Malveaux said enforcement of the guidelines are slightly behind until adequate training on the standards are complete.
Under the guidelines, structures are broken down into very high, high, medium and low categories.
Across the board, policies and procedures are expected to be put into place for employees showing COVID symptoms, which should include prohibiting known or suspected cases at worksites. Businesses are also mandated to have “flexible” sick leave policies, though Malveaux said that terms is a little “undefined.” Employers are also mandated to have a system to report positive tests, offer mandatory hand washing and hand sanitizer stations “where feasible,” assess risk levels of employees and suppliers before entry and notify other businesses in the building, if applicable, of COVID-19 cases.
Employers must also notify the state health department of positive cases. Hot spots of more than three positive tests in two weeks must be reported to DOLI.
Infectious disease and preparedness plans, which include policies on returning to work, must be completed within 60 days and hazard assessments for all job tasks must be done.
Employers are not allowed to discriminate against those who raise or report concerns — including on social media — as well as those who voluntarily wear personal protective equipment that isn’t required and those who have “reasonable work refusals.”
Various other mandates come with each classification of risk. Malveaux said most of Virginia falls under the medium risk category. For context, the low category is for workers who have very minimal contact with anyone else inside of a six-foot radius. The medium risk category includes businesses such as meat processing, agriculture, restaurants, bars, grocery stores, manufacturing and day cares. Higher risk businesses are mainly comprised of front-line workers such as medical personnel.
Those risk assessments can be done either internally or externally, Malveaux said during the question-and-answer portion of the session.
Required trainings on Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines and infectious disease preparedness will be required.
Robert Bohannon, director of government affairs for the Hunton Andrews Kurth law firm, said the standards came about after talks during the Virginia General Assembly that “Virginia might be No. 1 for business, but it’s 51st for workers.”
Bohannon said challenges in developing the standards came from initial lack of business input as well as the assumption that the workplace was the highest risk for contraction of COVID-19.
Key takeaways that Bohannon said folks should be paying attention to is that simply following CDC guidelines “may not be enough.” He said employers must also meet state guidelines as well as navigate rumors and social media posts surrounding their businesses.
Bohannon said he expects to see more legislative action in both the upcoming special session as well as the next General Assembly surrounding guidelines, which will make mandates more permanent.
Full guidelines can be found on the DOLI website at doli.virginia.gov.
