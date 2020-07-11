WINCHESTER — As more and more businesses open back up and increase services, business leaders are continuing to encourage safety practices.
The Northern Shenandoah Valley COVID-19 Economic Response Team is reiterating its effort to urge businesses in the area to sign up for an Open and Safe NSV Pledge.
The pledge is meant to hold businesses accountable for opening safely in accordance with the recommendations from the Virginia Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
When businesses sign up for the pledge, they receive printable graphics to display their commitment to the safety of their customers, staff and community.
“This project lifts the voice of business as we collectively devote ourselves to ensuring the safety of our businesses, their staff, their visitors, and the community,” said Cynthia Schneider, CEO of the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber of Commerce. “We recognize that we are stronger together and that our unified voice helps to boost customer confidence that lends towards the revitalization of our region.”
The pledge doesn’t stop at businesses, though. City, town and county governments are also signing up to show their commitment.
A website for the project has been created, too, where the community can see which businesses have taken the pledge. Some of the businesses include why they’re staying committed to safety or what ways they’ve changed their services. The site can be found at https://openandsafensv.biz/.
“The Northern Shenandoah Valley COVID-19 Economic Response Team sees the Open and Safe NSV Pledge as a way for businesses to come together and create solidarity amongst them,” said Frederick County Economic Development Authority Director Patrick Barker, who is a member of the response team. “In addition, the pledge aims to raise awareness of safety standards associated with COVID-19. We are hopeful the more responsible we are as a community, the quicker we will be able to return to the activities pre-pandemic.”
Along the same lines of promoting safety, the Shenandoah County Chamber of Commerce, like many others, is continuing to encourage folks to wear masks and face coverings when they’re out and about.
In a newsletter this week, the chamber’s Board of Directors Chairman David Hutton said among the many reasons folks are asked to wear masks is to help build the local economy back up.
“The ability for our local businesses to be able to come back and thrive is vitally important to our success in multiple areas. It is the small businesses that drive our bank accounts, drive our households and drive our county,” Hutton said. “We are currently in the process of building back our economy by moving to Phase III. We need to do what we can to keep our economy open for business. This is another reason right now for us to wear our masks. Our efforts to keep others healthy also keep us, our friends and our family employed and brings back our economy.
“Please continue to support our local businesses. Right now you can do that not only by shopping in their stores and restaurants, but by being courteous and practicing social distancing and wearing your mask,” he added. “Wearing your mask is not only to protect others from getting sick, but it is also to keep you and those you know employed and working to improve everyone’s way of life. Let’s build back our small businesses and keep our economy open for business.”
