WINCHESTER — Businesses in the region can now register for a Virtual Town Hall hosted by The Northern Shenandoah Valley COVID-19 Economic Response Team.
The secure Zoom meeting will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday and will provide an update on the local impact of COVID-19 as well as an economic outlook for the region.
The response team is an economic development partnership between the Economic Development Authorities of Clarke County, Frederick County and the City of the Winchester, the Winchester-Frederick County Convention & Visitors Bureau, Clarke County Tourism, the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber and the Lord Fairfax Small Business Development Center.
To register for the meeting, go to https://vccs.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJckduGsqzktEtfe-eQYgXMqyhcHWy0y51u3.
Questions can be submitted via either email at pbarker@yesfrederickva.com or private message to https://www.facebook.com/nsvcovid19economicresponse by 7 a.m. Tuesday. They should be related to COVID-19 (2019 Novel Coronavirus) concerns and issues pertaining to business, phrased respectfully and apolitically.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.