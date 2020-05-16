WINCHESTER — After working the night shift, Philip Swanson and Lucky Orndorff had a longstanding tradition of meeting for post-work beers. But the coronavirus outbreak put a halt to that.
On Friday, though, that sense of normalcy started to return as businesses began to open up under Gov. Ralph Northam’s Phase One plan.
Swanson and Orndorff joined other friends at an outside table at Macado’s on the Loudoun Street Mall on Friday and shared laughs and smiles around a table of beer mugs, shot glasses and appetizers.
“This was kind of our thing for awhile before the virus, where we’d meet up after working night shift and grab a beer. So, we said let’s have a beer and see if we can’t normalize in some of this stuff that’s going on,” Swanson said. “We’re being smart, of course.”
Most of the group explained they were essential personnel and had been working throughout the pandemic, so they said they appreciated the opportunity to step away from work for a bit.
“It’s nice to have a place to get off work and have a beer,” Orndorff said.
“Seeing people and being around people hasn’t been anything new for us,” added Jenni Massie, who brought her dog along for the outing. “We’re already out and about. It sucks that people are scared to come out, but it makes sense that people that don’t have to be out aren’t out.”
Places like the Loudoun Street Mall weren’t as busy as they are on a typical 80 degree spring day, but the folks who did venture out seemed to have no issues as the state begins its reopening.
In the first phase of the governor’s plan, restaurants, beverage services, farmers markets, brick and mortar retail shops, fitness and exercise facilities, personal care and grooming services, campgrounds and summer camps, and religious services were given guidelines on catering to needs on a limited basis.
Apple Blossom Mall reopened on Friday, although some stores chose not to reopen yet.
All businesses reopening were given guidelines for physical distancing, enhanced cleaning and disinfection and enhanced workplace safety practices, which can be found at www.virginia.gov/coronavirus/forwardvirginia.
Restaurants and bars were encouraged to continue take-out and delivery options with the option to open outdoor seating. Businesses are required to post signage at the entrance of the establishment prohibiting entry for those with a fever or symptoms of COVID-19 or known exposure to COVID-19 within the last 14 days. Signage is also needed to promote social distancing and to remind patrons of rules about gatherings and options for high-risk individuals. Those who are sick are encouraged to stay home.
Outdoor seating occupancy is limited to no more than 50% of the lowest occupancy load allowed at the establishment and a minimum of 6 feet is to be kept between individuals as much as possible, including parties at tables. No more than 10 patrons are supposed to be seated at the same table, even if multiple tables are pushed together unless marked with 6-foot divisions. Bar seating is supposed to be off limits for seating options.
Before patrons started showing up for lunch on Friday, Brewbaker’s owner Laura Vaughn and her staff were busy making final swoops to re-sanitize and make sure the seating options were up to par on the Loudoun Street Mall.
“We’ve been revamping safety and sanitation protocols and looking at how the restaurant itself is set up,” she said. “We’ve been seeing what things we have to do to deter our guests from doing their same old habits.”
Brewbaker’s closed in mid-March and just recently reopened a little over a week ago. Now, going from just pick-up options to seating guests again, it almost feels like opening a new restaurant, Vaughn said.
“It’s a whole new situation in a new environment,” she said, “so it’s exciting but also nerve-wracking.”
It wasn’t just restaurants that were finding smiling faces on Friday, though. Those who have been itching for haircuts were finally allowed to go back to their stylists. Travis Eagan, who owns Eagan & Company Barber Shop at 219 Weems Lane in Winchester, said he was happy with the amount of business they had and how well his crew adapted.
Those adaptations included things like “getting behind the ears” with a mask on.
“We are having the customer hold the mask in place while we go around their ears,” Eagan said. “Additionally, we have suspended straight shaves and beard trims per the governor’s order and have implemented an appointment system. All staff are wearing masks as well as customers. As per normal we are disinfecting all tools, chairs and surfaces between each customer. Our customers are waiting in their car until we call them for their appointment. Children under 12 are accompanied by one adult and the adult has to remain in a waiting chair by the front door. We have set up chairs outside for customers to wait in if they choose. Our barber chairs were already 6 feet apart, so we didn’t have to move them.”
Whether it was catching up with friends or supporting a local business or just wanting some fresh air, those folks who were out seemed to have few reservations about COVID-19. Some wore masks, others didn’t, unless they were required to. Some shopped alone, others traveled in small groups together.
One group of four high schoolers were waiting outside of El Centro Mexican Restaurant on the Loudoun Street Mall until it opened.
It was prom weekend for Maggie Heishman, who attends James Wood High School, and she and her friends had missed each other and missed their favorite food spot.
“We decided to get dressed up, take pictures and come out,” she said. “We’ve just been waiting for it to open. Supporting small businesses is big for me, so we thought it’d be cool.”
“We used to go like every two weeks,” her friend and Millbrook High School student Mandi Clark said, “and since they didn’t offer take-out, we haven’t had it almost two months.”
Others took the opportunity to do some late-morning shopping and get back home before the lunch and dinner crowds hit.
“I knew there would be a lot of people out and about,” said Melissa Tusing, who was perusing Polka Dot Pot on the Loudoun Street Mall with her daughter Natalee. “So we wanted to get some things to do at home away from that.”
