FRONT ROYAL — Kevin and Trudy Rogers were eyeing a location in Newport News for a second location for their Front Royal business InfoTech. Then COVID-19 happened.
“We were kind of working toward that goal and getting our finances in order,” Kevin Rogers said. “We were planning to open there in May. Then when COVID happened, we were like, man, we’re not sure what we should do.”
They contemplated closing their cell phone and computer repair shop on Main Street over concerns that it would take a hard it financially or become a breeding ground for harmful germs.
They ultimately decided to find ways to closely follow safety guidelines and stay open. In the process, they decided to relocate, and they found a location at 121 W. 114th St.
“We prayed about it and said, look, rather than going on unemployment let’s try to stay open and follow the guidelines and see how well we can do,” Kevin Rogers said. “During that process, it was just by chance that we found this property.”
The couple moved their business there and opened up shop recently.
Their Realtor, Beth Waller of Keller Williams Realty, said the property had been on and off the market since 2016.
She said purchases like that — a business finding a fresh start, even during a pandemic — have made buying and selling properties “inspiring.”
“Though I have focused on residential sales throughout my career, I've been amazed at what I have witnessed in the commercial and business world of real estate during the pandemic,” Waller said. “The Rogers' purchase of the commercial property I listed in 2016 was so inspiring to be a part of. It was an experience that reminded me yet again that even when it feels like there's no rhyme or reason, it always works out in the end.”
Bright MLS, which provides market data to real estate brokers, shows that in Front Royal alone there have been three commercial sales in the last month and a half compared to only seven in the previous year.
Some businesses have made moves in the leasing department as well.
Mary and Yuliya Poe, who own the Daily Grind and Royal Comfort Shoe Center in Front Royal, have made changes so their two businesses are adjacent in the Middle of Main building. The move meant a relocation for the shoe center.
“I've been inspired by small business owners like the Rogers of InfoTech and the Poes of the Daily Grind and Royal Comfort Shoe Center who have expanded their businesses and purchased or leased new space despite these challenging times,” Waller said. “Witnessing small business owners taking such leaps of faith and financially investing so much in their expansion even in the midst of the current state of the world is a true testimony to the entrepreneurial spirit and the commitment our business leaders have to our community.”
Kevin and Trudy Rogers agreed the timing of their move just seemed perfect. Kevin said the positives outweighed the negatives when deciding to relocate amid a pandemic.
“If we opened up the other location in May, we’d have been struggling in two locations,” he said. “We probably wouldn't be in this new spot if the pandemic hadn’t happened.”
