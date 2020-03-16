The following are local nonprofit events or shops that have been canceled, postponed or closed due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.
To date, no presumptive positive cases of the virus have been identified in the northern Shenandoah Valley. But the Centers for Disease Control is recommending everyone — especially adults and people with underlying chronic medical conditions such as heart or lung disease or diabetes — avoid crowds as much as possible.
Clarke County Historical Association
The Clarke County Historical Association will be open to the public by appointment only until March 30. The staff of CCHA will continue to operate, and will provide updates through our social media pages, email and website. To schedule a visit, call 540-955-2600.
Parkinson's support groups
All the activities of the Greater Winchester Area Parkinson's Support Group are cancelled. They will re-evaluate the situation on April 1.
Blue Ridge Democratic Committee
The Blue Ridge Democratic Committee breakfast, scheduled for March 28 at the Winchester Country Club has been cancelled. Next scheduled meeting is June 13.
Shawnee Ruritan Pancake Breakfast
Shawnee Ruritan Pancake Breakfast and Bake Sale scheduled for March 21 has been canceled.
St. Catty's Day at SPCA
The SPCA at 11 Featherbed Lane has canceled its St. Catty's Day promotion.
Handley Regional Library System
All locations of the Handley Regional Library System — Handley Library, Bowman Library and Clarke County Library — are closed to the public through March 28. The Spring Book Sale is also canceled.
Top of Virginia Regional Chamber
The Top of Virginia Regional Chamber has canceled or postponed all events until March 31.
Shenandoah Conservatory
All Shenandoah Conservatory performances, recitals and events though March 29 have been canceled. The Conservatory is working to identify alternative dates and will be reaching out to current ticket holders for any affected performances to process any necessary exchanges, refunds or credits. Visit conservatoryperforms.org for the most up-to-date information.
Ripples support group
Ripples, a cancer support group, will be canceled for the months of March and April. For questions, call 540-550-4660
Tax-Aide Service
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide Service, a free service held in Jim Barnett Park in Winchester, has been suspended until further notice.
Kiwanis Pancake Day
Kiwanis Pancake Day scheduled for April 2 has been canceled. Tickets and ads can be carried forward and 100% honored at the Fall Community Pancake Day on Nov. 7 or they can be refunded.
Lions Club Bland Contest
The Winchester Host Lions Club Bland Contest scheduled for March 31 at Opequon Presbyterian Church has been canceled.
AARP Smart Driver Safety Courses
All AARP Smart Driver Safety Courses are canceled through April 30 (this date may be extended). Participants, during this cancellation period, have two options: They can wait until after April 30 to take a course or they can take the online course at a 25% discount (for the next 90 days). To take this course, participants should go to AARP’s website: www.aarpdriversafety.org and use promo code for 25% discount.
National Federation of the Blind
The Winchester Chapter of the National Federation of the Blind has canceled its March 21 meeting at Solenberger’s Hardware. For more information, call President Chris Walker at 540-303-0080.
Frederick County Parks and Recreation
The Frederick County Parks and Recreation Department has closed/canceled/postponed all scheduled programs and sports leagues, BasicREC, Community Centers and trips and private indoor rentals.
Jason Fowler speech
A speech by Jason Fowler, a Boston paraplegic Iron Man champion, scheduled for March 17 at Millbrook High School has been canceled.
Shenandoah University
Shenandoah University has canceled its symposium on Woodrow Wilson scheduled for March 18.
Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum
The Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum, a children’s museum on Cork Street, is closed until at least March 27.
Barns of Rose Hill
Barns of Rose Hill in Berryville is canceling the Pierre Bensusan concert scheduled for March 19 and Heidi Martin presents ABBEY! scheduled for March 28. Thursday evening Jams and Life Drawing classes are also canceled.
Treasure Box Thrift Shop
The Treasure Box Thrift Shop of Christ Episcopal Church on Boscawen Street is closing temporarily. The shop will revisit this decision on a weekly basis and keep its customers informed.
Woman of the Year
The Winchester Branch of the American Association of University Women will postpone its Woman of the Year program, which was scheduled for March 20. Rescheduling will be announced at a later date.
Vera Bradley & Thirty-One Bingo Fundraiser
The Vera Bradley & Thirty-One Bingo Fundraiser to benefit the Blue Ridge Center for Therapeutic Horsemanship scheduled for March 21 at John H. Enders Fire Company in Berryville has been postponed until April 26.
Handley Regional Library
Handley Regional Library has canceled many community events including all Story Times, Lego Clubs, Kids Cafes, Preschool Times, Toddler Times and Makerspace sessions.
Ladies Nite Party
The Strasburg Volunteer Rescue Squad has canceled the Ladies Nite Party scheduled for March 21. The party will be rescheduled for the fall. Refunds will be given.
Jennifer Wexton’s office
Rep. Jennifer Wexton, 10th-D, has closed her local office at 12 Rouss Ave. off the Loudoun Street Mall until further notice.
Family Promise
Family Promise of Shenandoah County has postponed its Steak Dinner & Silent Auction scheduled for March 28 until June 13. For questions, call 540-333-1976.
Shenandoah Valley Westminster-Canterbury
Shenandoah Valley Westminster-Canterbury, a life care community off North Frederick Pike, has canceled its next Bistro Concert, scheduled for March 20. Officials at SVWC will re-evaluate whether to hold public events during April.
Recovery’s Got Talent
The Recovery’s Got Talent show scheduled for March 28 has been postponed. Organizers are trying to reschedule.
