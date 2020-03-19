The following are local nonprofit events that have been canceled or postponed as well as nonprofit offices that have closed due to concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.
To date, no presumptive positive cases of the virus have been identified in the northern Shenandoah Valley. But the Centers for Disease Control is recommending everyone — especially adults and people with underlying chronic medical conditions such as heart or lung disease or diabetes — avoid crowds as much as possible.
Apple Blossom Festival
The 93rd Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival, set for April 24 to May 3, has been postponed.
Winchester Medical Center
Valley Health System, parent company of Winchester Medical Center, has suspended all visiting hours. Exceptions will be made for limited visitors in the labor and delivery, mother-baby, pediatrics and neonatal intensive care units, as well as for approved care partners and other special circumstances, on a case-by-case basis. Valley Health has also closed all its fitness centers.
Virginia Cooperative Extension
Virginia Cooperative Extension 4-H programs and events in Frederick County, Virginia, have been canceled until March 27. All Virginia Cooperative Extension Master Gardener program and events in the Northern Shenandoah Valley (Clarke, Frederick, Page, Shenandoah, and Warren Counties) have been canceled until April 1. Homeowners who have questions regarding their lawn, landscape, or vegetable gardens can get their questions answered by an Extension Master Gardener by emailing greenhelpline.frederickco@gmail.com for help.
Whipped cooking contest
Whipped, a “Chopped”-style cooking competition being held at Nibblins, has been postponed.
Preservation of Historic Winchester
Preservation of Historic Winchester has postponed the launch party for the book “Winchester: Limestone, Sycamores & Architecture” planned for April 3 and 4. Books are still available for sale by appointment only at the PHW office, 530 Amherst St. The PHW Office is also closed to the public for the foreseeable future. Email phwinc.org@gmail.com or call 540-667-3577 if you have questions.
‘In His Service’ Community Meal
The “In HIS Service” Community Meal scheduled for March 24 at the Boyce Fire Hall has been canceled. Watch for notices about the April meal.
Spirit & Word’s country breakfast
The Spirit & Word Missions’ country breakfast on March 28 is canceled.
Museum of the Shenandoah Valley
All programming at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley is canceled through May 12. The buildings will remain closed to the public until May 12. The gardens and the outdoor exhibition David Rogers’ Big Bugs are scheduled to open on April 18. Registrants affected by postponements or cancellations will be contacted directly.
Blandy Experimental Farm
All organized meetings, programs and events scheduled at Blandy Experimental Farm in Clarke County through the first week of April have been canceled. The Arboretum grounds remain open dawn to dusk.
Historic Garden Week
The Garden Club of Virginia has canceled Historic Garden Week. The local tour was to take place April 25. The local garden club plans to reimburse anyone who has already purchased tickets. Anyone wants to make a donation to the Garden Club of Virginia or to the Winchester-Clarke Garden Club will receive a tax receipt letter. Donations will help to send children to nature camp this summer.
Hop Blossom Craft Beer Festival
The Hop Blossom Craft Beer Festival scheduled for June has been canceled.
Winchester Rescue Mission Cash Party
Winchester Rescue Mission has postponed its cash party at the Moose Lodge for March 21. It will still be St. Patrick’s Day themed and it will be held Aug 22. You can either keep your ticket or email culbrethv@winrescue.org for a refund.
Capitol Steps
The April 5 performance of the Capitol Steps has been canceled at Handley High School.
Greenwood Fire Co. Cash Party
Greenwood Volunteer Fire & Rescue Company has postponed its March 21 Cash Party to May 9. All tickets will be honored for the rescheduled date or refunds must be requested on or before March 21.
Sunshine Squad
The World Down Syndrome Day scheduled for March 20 at Region’s 117 has been postponed to a date not yet confirmed.
North Mountain Fire Co. Cash Party
North Mountain Volunteer Fire Co. has rescheduled its spring Cash Party from March 21 to May 30.
COPD support group
Valley Health’s COPD Support Group, scheduled to meet on March 24 will not be held this month.
South End Fire Co. Bingo
South End Fire Company has canceled bingo on Mondays and Fridays effective immediately. Follow the South End Fire Company on Facebook for updates.
Scholarship sale
The Clarke County Retired Teachers Association and Alpha Delta Kappa Educational Sorority scholarship sale scheduled for March 21 is postponed.
Clarke County Historical Association
The Clarke County Historical Association will be open to the public by appointment only until March 30. The staff of CCHA will continue to operate, and will provide updates through our social media pages, email and website. To schedule a visit, call 540-955-2600.
Parkinson’s support groups
All the activities of the Greater Winchester Area Parkinson’s Support Group are cancelled. They will re-evaluate the situation on April 1.
Rotary Club of Winchester
The Rotary Club of Winchester will not meet in March. It will make a decision on April meetings later.
Blue Ridge Democratic Committee
The Blue Ridge Democratic Committee breakfast, scheduled for March 28 at the Winchester Country Club has been cancelled. Next scheduled meeting is June 13.
Shawnee Ruritan Pancake Breakfast
Shawnee Ruritan Pancake Breakfast and Bake Sale scheduled for March 21 has been canceled.
St. Catty’s Day at SPCA
The SPCA at 11 Featherbed Lane has canceled its St. Catty’s Day promotion.
Handley Regional Library System
All locations of the Handley Regional Library System — Handley Library, Bowman Library and Clarke County Library — are closed to the public through March 28. The Spring Book Sale is also canceled.
Top of Virginia Regional Chamber
The Top of Virginia Regional Chamber has canceled or postponed all events until March 31.
Shenandoah Conservatory
All Shenandoah Conservatory performances, recitals and events though March 29 have been canceled. The Conservatory is working to identify alternative dates and will be reaching out to current ticket holders for any affected performances to process any necessary exchanges, refunds or credits. Visit conservatoryperforms.org for the most up-to-date information.
Ripples support group
Ripples, a cancer support group, will be canceled for the months of March and April. For questions, call 540-550-4660
Tax-Aide Service
AARP Foundation Tax-Aide Service, a free service held in Jim Barnett Park in Winchester, has been suspended until further notice.
Kiwanis Pancake Day
Kiwanis Pancake Day scheduled for April 4 has been canceled. Tickets and ads can be carried forward and 100% honored at the Fall Community Pancake Day on Nov. 7 or they can be refunded.
Lions Club Bland Contest
The Winchester Shawnee Lions Bland Contest scheduled for March 27 has been canceled. The Winchester Host Lions Club Bland Contest scheduled for March 31 has been canceled.
National Federation of the Blind
The Winchester Chapter of the National Federation of the Blind has canceled its March 21 meeting at Solenberger’s Hardware. For more information, call President Chris Walker at 540-303-0080.
Frederick County Parks and Recreation
The Frederick County Parks and Recreation Department has closed/canceled/postponed all scheduled programs and sports leagues, BasicREC, Community Centers and trips and private indoor rentals.
Clarke County Parks and Recreation
The Clarke County Parks and Recreation Department canceled all scheduled programs through March 29.
Shenandoah University
Shenandoah University has canceled its symposium on Woodrow Wilson scheduled for March 18.
Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum
The Shenandoah Valley Discovery Museum, a children’s museum on Cork Street, is closed until at least March 27.
Barns of Rose Hill
Barns of Rose Hill in Berryville is canceling the Pierre Bensusan concert scheduled for March 19 and Heidi Martin presents ABBEY! scheduled for March 28. Thursday evening Jams and Life Drawing classes are also canceled.
Treasure Box Thrift Shop
The Treasure Box Thrift Shop of Christ Episcopal Church on Boscawen Street is closing temporarily. The shop will revisit this decision on a weekly basis and keep its customers informed.
Woman of the Year
The Winchester Branch of the American Association of University Women will postpone its Woman of the Year program, which was scheduled for March 20. Rescheduling will be announced at a later date.
Vera Bradley & Thirty-One Bingo Fundraiser
The Vera Bradley & Thirty-One Bingo Fundraiser to benefit the Blue Ridge Center for Therapeutic Horsemanship scheduled for March 21 at John H. Enders Fire Company in Berryville has been postponed until April 26.
Handley Regional Library
Handley Regional Library has canceled many community events including all Story Times, Lego Clubs, Kids Cafes, Preschool Times, Toddler Times and Makerspace sessions.
Ladies Nite Party
The Strasburg Volunteer Rescue Squad has canceled the Ladies Nite Party scheduled for March 21. The party will be rescheduled for the fall. Refunds will be given.
Jennifer Wexton’s office
Rep. Jennifer Wexton, 10th-D, has closed her local office at 12 Rouss Ave. off the Loudoun Street Mall until further notice.
Family Promise
Family Promise of Shenandoah County has postponed its Steak Dinner & Silent Auction scheduled for March 28 until June 13. For questions, call 540-333-1976.
Shenandoah Valley Westminster-Canterbury
Shenandoah Valley Westminster-Canterbury, a life care community off North Frederick Pike, has canceled its next Bistro Concert, scheduled for March 20. Officials at SVWC will re-evaluate whether to hold public events during April.
Recovery’s Got Talent
The Recovery’s Got Talent show scheduled for March 28 has been postponed. Organizers are trying to reschedule.
