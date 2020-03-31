At a time when hospitals are postponing nonessential surgeries, cancer patients can expect to get the treatments they need to stay safe and healthy.
For cancer patients, most surgeries will still happen as planned, according to Valley Health professionals.
“Most cancer surgeries are medically necessary and will not be delayed,” said Larry Ponce, Valley Health’s corporate director of oncology.
“[O]nly non-life threatening, low-risk cancer surgeries fall into the ‘elective’ category,” he said in an email.
Valley Health recently announced it would be postponing elective and non-essential procedures and surgeries because of concerns about stretching the health care system’s resources during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Valley Health is assuring the public that urgent and emergent surgeries will still take place as determined by each patient’s physician.
A “scenario where we would wait” would be a patient receiving chemotherapy who can continue with treatment during this time, said Dr. Patrick Wagner, a surgical oncologist with Valley Health.
“This is brand new and unprecedented,” Wagner said of new regulations sparked by the virus.
“It’s a hard decision,” he said. Any physician faced with the choice of whether to delay a surgery is having angst over it, he said.
However, he said, “Every minute in the operating room drains resources.”
Each surgery is likely to see six or seven health care professionals with a patient, putting on and taking off masks, caps and goggles, all of which need to be replaced or cleaned before they see their next patient, he said.
“In normal times that doesn’t really matter,” he said. But since the pandemic has caused an increase in hospitals and other facilities using these supplies more often, he said it’s important to use them sparingly.
“We are trying to preserve precious resources in the hospital,” Wagner said. “There really is no justification for a preventative operation to be done right now.”
In the case of cancer treatments, most will not be delayed, he said, because there’s a risk in changing a patient’s treatment timeline.
“We don’t want to compromise the cancer outcome,” he said.
If it’s life-threatening today, he said the hospital will operate as usual. But doctors are also making judgment calls “in cases that aren’t so clear.”
Another recent change affecting cancer patients is the limit to which family and friends can attend patients’ appointments.
Normally cancer patients can bring family or friends with them to lend both moral and physical support during a very trying time, but Wagner said the hospital’s COVID-19 regulations are requiring many patients to attend their appointments alone.
“It’s very unusual,” he said, recalling three patients he’s been seeing in the hospital this week. “And they’re alone.”
The length of time patients are spending alone at the hospital is especially meaningful, he said.
“If it’s one night, so be it,” he said. Even during normal times, cancer patients can spend a certain amount of time alone between procedures. But a week or two in the hospital? “That’s a big deal,” he said.
During the epidemic, cancer patients are without their normal support systems, he said. “A lot of us take that seriously.”
But there’s no easy solution. Cancer patients are at an especially high risk of infection because treatments like chemo temporarily weaken their immune system.
“It’s really hard,” Wagner said. “At the end of the day, the patient’s safety comes first.”
Another way he’s been trying to keep patients safe from infection is by seeing them virtually.
“We called five patients today,” he said on Thursday, “and for the first time ever, we did telemedicine.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.