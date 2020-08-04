WINCHESTER — Winchester Republican mayoral candidate Danielle Bostick is taking the city to court over its recent violations of Virginia's Freedom of Information Act (FOIA).
"The city is taking advantage of a pandemic to silence its citizens," Bostick said on Monday after filing paperwork in Winchester General District Court.
Bostick's petition for injunction claims City Council improperly entered into executive sessions on June 9, July 14 and July 28, depriving the public of its right to see and hear members vote on whether the sessions were necessary and in accordance with the Code of Virginia.
City officials admitted on Friday they had made a mistake by not broadcasting open meetings before and after each of the executive sessions in question and vowed to do better in the future.
Bostick also claims that council's failure to read citizens' comments aloud during its business meetings and work sessions deprives people without an internet connection from learning about the concerns of their neighbors.
City Council allows time for public comments during each of its business meetings and work sessions. Typically, speakers come to a podium in Rouss City Hall and address council members as meetings are streamed live online and broadcast on a local cable TV station.
However, Rouss City Hall has been closed to the public since mid-March over coronavirus conerns, and all council meetings since then have been held via videoconference. Public comments must now be submitted in writing prior to each meeting.
Governing bodies in other localities, including the Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors, read all written comments aloud for the benefit of viewers. Winchester has not adopted this practice, opting instead to include copies of the written comments as attachments to its online meeting agendas.
Bostick said this makes it impossible for viewers at home to know what comments were submitted unless they go online and read the documents. People who don't have internet, have difficulty using a computer or cannot read are thereby excluded from accessing the information, she said.
"I'm asking them to make public comments public again," Bostick said. "The virtual meetings are obstructing the openness we're entitled to by law."
Winchester Mayor and council President David Smith, a Democrat who oversees all City Council proceedings, wrote in a letter to the editor of The Winchester Star on Saturday that anyone who questions the city's openness and honesty is, in fact, questioning the commitment and capabilities of the 400-plus people on city staff.
"To say that the city isn’t being transparent is to say that these men and women are out to deceive our community," Smith wrote. "Not so. They are doing their jobs and following the mission statement of the city of Winchester, 'To provide a safe, vibrant, sustainable community while striving to constantly improve the quality of life for our citizens and economic partners.'"
His letter was submitted prior to the FOIA violations being brought to light.
Bostick said the FOIA violations and failure to read public comments aloud falls solely on the shoulders of Smith and City Council, not city staff.
"Citizens deserve a culture of openness in Winchester," she said, noting that virtual meetings should be just as open and accessible to the public as the face-to-face meetings in Rouss City Hall.
Bostick is not seeking monetary damages, but instead is asking Winchester General District Court to instruct Winchester and its City Council to read citizens' comments aloud during meetings and avoid further violations of FOIA laws.
A hearing has been scheduled for 3 p.m. Aug. 10 in Winchester General District Court.
"This is not a campaign tactic, but it demonstrates why I'm campaigning [to become mayor]," said Bostick, who is challenging Smith as he seeks a second four-year term as Winchester's mayor in the Nov. 3 general election.
There's something rotten in government today. Sherrif Lenny says "trust me" about video being provided to citizens (even through FOIA). Mayor David says "trust us" about the busienss of City guvernment? NO! Transparency and integrity are the hallmarks of good government. Regan had it correct when he said "Trust but Verify"
