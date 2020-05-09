WINCHESTER — Welcome to the eve of the most unconventional Mother’s Day in history.
While this special occasion usually merits family gatherings, that can’t happen this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, many moms won’t be surrounded by kids and grandkids on Sunday due to quarantine and social-distancing restrictions.
The separation between loved ones will be felt most profoundly in nursing homes and assisted-living facilities, which are currently off-limits to visitors in order to keep elderly residents safe from infection.
In the Winchester area, care facilities are stepping up their game to give extra attention to all the mothers who won’t be able to embrace their children this year.
The celebration starts today at Shenandoah Valley Westminster-Canterbury (SVWC), which is hosting a parade to brighten the spirits of its quarantined residents.
The “Sharing Love, Spreading Joy Parade” kicks off at 10:45 a.m. on the Westminster-Canterbury campus off North Frederick Pike north of Winchester, and will feature family members cruising past in their cars while cheering, waving and sending air hugs and kisses to the assisted-living facility’s residents.
“In early March, SVWC closed our doors to all visitors for the safety of residents and staff members,” Marketing Communications Specialist Kitty Zuckerman said in a media release. “Since that time, families of residents are growing more and more eager to lay eyes on their loved ones.”
Zuckerman said the parade will celebrate both Mother’s Day and National Nurses Week, and serve as a stand-in for the Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival Grand Feature Parade that would have been held on May 2 but was canceled due to the coronavirus.
Other local care facilities are also pulling out the stops to make Mother’s Day as special as possible. For example, Spring Arbor and The Willows at Meadow Branch have each planned a day of special indulgences on Sunday for their resident moms.
For starters, “We’re going to give all the ladies a flower,” said Linda Duvall, administrator of The Willows senior-living center at 1881 Harvest Drive in Winchester.
Moms at The Willows will also be treated to apple dumplings, chocolate candy, a homemade card from staff, and opportunities to videoconference with loved ones.
The highlight of the day will come in the afternoon when the facility’s nursing staff will do the nails of all the women living on campus. Duvall said this will be a particularly welcome indulgence because the pandemic has prevented nail technicians and hair stylists from making their regularly scheduled visits to The Willows for nearly two months.
At the Spring Arbor assisted-living center at 2093 Northwestern Pike in Frederick County, mothers may think they’ve awakened aboard an all-inclusive cruise ship.
Executive Director Cindy Friend said Mother’s Day will begin with free mimosas for everyone, followed by a gourmet lunch featuring Cornish game hens, garlic potatoes, candied carrots and chocolate cake.
Special flower arrangements will be presented to the mothers on Sunday afternoon, just before a gourmet dessert cart starts rolling through Spring Arbor’s campus.
Throughout the day, Friend said, residents will be invited to chat with loved ones via Skype or FaceTime, and the celebration will wrap up on Sunday evening with a craft project and entertainment provided via videoconference.
“We figured if we did things all day long,” Friend said, “it would take their minds off visitors not being able to come.”
While this may be the most unconventional Mother’s Day ever, the staff at Spring Arbor, The Willows and Westminster-Canterbury said they also want to make it the best one yet for all the moms in their care.
