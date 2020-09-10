WINCHESTER — Rouss City Hall is partnering with the United Way of Northern Shenandoah Valley (NSV) to disperse up to $400,000 in federal CARES Act funds.
Winchester has received a total of $4,899,394 from the CARES Act to help the city and its residents cope with the financial hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The first payment of $2,449,697 was received in June and used to purchase personal protective equipment and implement safety precautions for city employees. The second payment of $2,449,697 came in last month and is designated, in part, to help Winchester residents with rent, mortgage, utility and day care expenses.
Money for day care assistance will be distributed by the Winchester Department of Social Services. The city’s chief financial officer, Mary Blowe, told City Council on Tuesday that local government has no existing mechanism to properly disperse the rent, mortgage and utility assistance, but that task fits right into the wheelhouse of the nonprofit United Way NSV.
“It’s much easier to use an external group than doing this on our own,” Blowe said.
Nadine Pottinga, president and CEO of the United Way NSV, said her organization already has an agency, Valley Assistance Network, experienced in helping financially struggling individuals find and keep adequate housing while regaining financial stability.
Earlier this month, United Way NSV and Valley Assistance Network also partnered with Frederick County to distribute $300,000 in CARES Act assistance to county residents.
According to a memorandum of agreement between Winchester and the United Way NSV, the city will provide the nonprofit with $400,000 in CARES funding — $300,000 for water, gas and electric assistance, and $100,000 to help with rent and mortgage payments. The maximum amount each household can receive is $2,000 for utilities and $3,000 for rent or mortgage.
The money earmarked for Winchester and Frederick County residents will be paid directly to utility companies, landlords and mortgage providers.
The United Way NSV is already accepting assistance applications from Frederick County residents. People who live in Winchester can start applying for benefits on Monday.
For further information and a CARES Act assistance application, visit unitedwaynsv.org. Or call United Way NSV at 540-536-1610.
