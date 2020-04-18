WINCHESTER — Some local restaurants now have more options to make money as to-go cocktails are now available in Virginia.
Last week, Gov. Ralph Northam announced that restaurants and distilleries that have an agreement with the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority could sell mixed drinks with takeout or delivery orders.
Plenty of restaurants in the area have taken advantage of the opportunity.
“We call it our drive-by bartender, handcrafted cocktails,” said Christian Schweiger, co-owner of Bonnie Blue Southern Market and Bakery on Boscawen Street. “Guests can call in food and drink orders and simply drive by for hand-off. We are fortunate to have many neighbors simply walk to Bonnie Blue and grab a cocktail to go.”
According to Northam’s announcement, eligible restaurants can sell two cocktails for each takeout or delivery meal and up to four cocktails per order. Containers must be sealed and sales must be completed by 11 p.m.
Distilleries, meanwhile, can deliver two cocktails with a maximum of 3 ounces of liquor. Distilleries are also allowed to ship directly to in-state customers.
Customers, so far, have been indulging and providing what can be considered good business in the midst of the coronavirus.
“We launched a limited selection of our craft cocktails for carryout last weekend. It went very well,” said Juliette Dalrymple, general manager of Oak Stone Craft Pizza and Bar on Valley Avenue.
“We are selling them in batches of two — or doubles — already mixed, shaken and ready for enjoyment either poured into a chilled glass or over ice, depending on the cocktail,” Dalrymple said. “We even include the proper garnishes on the side so our guests can have the full experience.”
Some local favorites include: the Maitai, the Bangkok Sunset and the Lycheetini from Thai Winchester, with locations on the Loudoun Street Mall and Pleasant Valley Road; Mimosa kits and Bloody Marys from Bonnie Blue; and the Paladin Margarita and Paladin Mule from Paladin Bar & Grill in Stephens City.
While some shops are selling drink kits and others are selling the drinks in to-go containers, offering mixed drinks is a chance to get creative and stay competitive.
The addition of the mixed drink service, for some, can provide a more “complete” meal experience.
“As our cocktail program is a major part of the experience of Oak Stone, some guests have said it helps them feel a bit more normal to enjoy our creations with their carryout meals,” Dalrymple said.
Through a week of to-go cocktail service, businesses have expressed thanks to their customers for continued support.
“The best part is getting to see some of our customers curbside when they pickup their food and drinks and the smile it puts on their faces,” said Dan Myers of Paladin Bar & Grill.
