WINCHESTER — With a lot of help from community volunteers and donors, the Congregational Community Action Project (CCAP) was able to provide 255 Thanksgiving meal boxes to local families on Saturday morning.
The giveaway continues today and Tuesday, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the nonprofit group’s location at 112 S. Kent St.
CCAP President Anne Ashby said about 200 Thanksgiving meal boxes are still available. Recipients must be registered CCAP clients.
In previous years, clients could go to CCAP and select the ingredients they wanted for Thanksgiving dinner. But this year, due to COVID-19 precautions, prepacked boxes were provided.
CCAP asked donors to assemble boxes of Thanksgiving fixings. Donations included frozen turkeys and fresh produce from Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. Each recipient got about 34 pounds of food for their holiday meal, Ashby said.
People who wanted to receive a box were required to sign up in advance. About 300 people registered. This was the first year people had to sign up.
In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, CCAP coordinated with the Lord Fairfax Health Department to make sure the food giveaway, which was held outdoors, was in compliance with state mandates and health safety standards.
When the giveaway began Saturday morning, the line was long, but the pickup process was very efficient, Ashby said.
Once a person got to the front of the line and checked in, a volunteer waiting nearby with a shopping cart containing food boxes would push the cart to the person’s car and unload a box.
Ginny Grant, a Winchester resident and CCAP volunteer, said this year’s process was much faster because everything was packed and ready to go. Grant coordinates with school clubs to find student volunteers to help CCAP.
Grant said it means a lot to help feed people at a time when the COVID-19 pandemic has increased need.
“It’s just overwhelming to see so many people that need it, and somebody has to do it,” Grant said. “This way I can do something.”
Volunteers like Grant helped make Saturday’s event possible. More than 30 community organizations, mostly area churches, donated Thanksgiving boxes and food goods to CCAP this year, in addition to individual donors.
“The community really supports us,” Ashby said.
In addition to high school students who helped wheel the Thanksgiving boxes to vehicles on Saturday, students at Redbud Run Elementary School in Frederick County were among those who collected food items for the giveaway.
Eagle Scout Troop 1 of Winchester built signs and social distancing posts to direct crowds at Saturday’s giveaway so they waited in line safely.
Longtime volunteer Bill Robinson, a member of Opequon Presbyterian Church, has been collecting empty banana boxes from Walmart since 1998 to hold donated foods for CCAP. On Saturday, his church donated 90 boxes filled with Thanksgiving fixings.
“I like to contribute,” Robinson said. “It’s always better to give than it is to receive.”
As she came to pick up a Thanksgiving meal on Saturday, Joyce Brooks, of Winchester, said she has volunteered and benefited from donations from CCAP for the past 45 years.
“It’s very important, because I give [the food] to my family,” Brooks said. “I think it’s very important for people to get help because of this coronavirus.”
