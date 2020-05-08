WINCHESTER — CCAP, the Congregational Community Action Project, will hold one of its largest-ever food giveaways from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at its location at 112 S. Kent St.
“We’ve been blessed with an abundance of food,” said Robin Russell, the organization’s vice president and acting president.
Normally to receive CCAP services such as food, clothing and financial assistance, families would need to be registered as a CCAP client, Russell said.
But Saturday’s food giveaway is open to anyone in the community, she said.
In March, the nonprofit group temporarily closed to the public over coronavirus concerns, but its volunteers have found other ways to supply area residents with food.
On Saturday, they’re hoping to give away up to 400 bags, “which is a lot of food,” Russell said.
People can also pick up pet food, cleaning supplies and meat as available.
“We’re just being creative,” she said. “To be able to still provide resources to the community, with the number one goal of safety and protection for everyone.”
Attendees are asked to still maintain the state’s social distancing requirements.
“Anyone who comes must have a mask on,” she said.
Additionally, the organization plans to start offering people remote financial assistance.
“We’re pretty excited about that,” said Russell.
She also hopes that CCAP can offer more giveaways in coming weeks, such as a diaper giveaway.
Donations have come from generous community members, as well as organizations and agencies that regularly work with CCAP like the Blue Ridge Food Bank, area churches and other nonprofits.
It’s a generous community, she said, that also holds food and toiletry drives to benefit CCAP, donates clothing and also gives financially to the ministry. She said the giveaway is a result of that generosity, as well as help from volunteers who have continued to help CCAP through the pandemic.
“I would say this is one of the larger distributions that we’ve had,” she said. “We’re really just excited about being creative in our distributions out in the community.”
To offer financial donations, write to CCAP, P.O. Box 2112, Winchester 22604. For more information, call 540-664-6143.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.