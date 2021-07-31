WINCHESTER — Frederick and Clarke counties have a substantial COVID-19 transmission rate as of Friday, while Winchester’s is moderate, according to the Centers for Disease Control.
Transmission rates can be found on the CDC’s online data tracker at https://covid.cdc.gov/covid-data-tracker/#county-view.
The CDC is recommending that vaccinated and unvaccinated people wear face masks in public indoor areas in localities where the transmission rate is high or substantial.
CDC data categorizes counties as having low, moderate, substantial or high transmissibility rates based on two factors: how many new cases per 100,000 persons have occurred in the last seven days and the percentage of positive diagnostic and screening nucleic acid amplification tests in the last seven days.
On Thursday, Gov. Ralph Northam tweeted that he recommends all Virginians wear a mask in public indoor areas where there is a risk of COVID-19 transmission, based on CDC data and guidance, but there is no mask mandate.
“We know the vaccines work — since January, over 98% of #COVID19 hospitalizations and deaths have been among unvaccinated Virginians,” Northam said on Twitter. “But we are now seeing a rise in cases due to the Delta variant. [The Virginia Department of Health] reported more than 1,110 new cases today, up from less than 200 a month ago.”
COVID-19 cases in Virginia are on the rise again. From July 23 to Friday, 6,084 new cases were reported in the commonwealth. The week prior, 3,801 were reported.
In the Lord Fairfax Health District, which comprises Winchester and the counties of Frederick, Clarke, Page, Shenandoah and Warren, there were 165 new cases over the past week and 105 new cases the previous week.
Lord Fairfax Health District Director Dr. Colin Greene continues to encourage people to get vaccinated as the best way to prevent them from getting sick from the delta variant. The delta variant is more contagious than the original strain of COVID-19, but it’s not anymore dangerous or harmful, he said.
If a person remains unvaccinated against COVID-19, he said, “This virus is much more likely to find you” with the development of the delta variant.
Nearly 54% of Virginians have been fully vaccinated. In the Lord Fairfax Health District, just over 42% of people are fully vaccinated.
Greene said he considers the development and distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine under two different presidential administrations “an American success story.”
(15) comments
Frankly, until joe biden stops letting tens of thousands of covid infected illegals into the country every couple of months, and releasing them into the cities and countryside, I don't want to hear anything about infection rates.
Man, what is it with you and wanting everyone treated equally? You think you live in Ameri... oh, wait.. [lol]
Mister incredible must watch a different CNN than others? It is on there practically everyday.
No mention that the vaccines are experimental (with unknown long term results from the new mRNA technology) or any mention of the serious side effects and deaths related to the shots. If people decide the risks of COVID are less than the vaccines (and for most people they are minuscule) then they should never be coerced into taking the vaccine.
There seems to be a HUGE number of people who do NOT understand this:
The Covid vaccine does NOT keep anyone from testing positive for Covid19. It DOES make it VERY unlikely that Covid19 will make you sick, and IF you do get sick, it is MUCH MORE likely that it will be a mild illness.
@Spork - Well, I'm still stuck trying to understand your diametrically opposed views (racist murders with itchy trigger fingers looking for minorities to cap or upstanding, virtuous purveyors of impeccable truth and testimony) of the Capitol police from a few days ago. Remember that? Or is it now 'in the past' and to never be brought up again? Or, most likely, you Prog-Leftists get to skate on by with your double standards held up high and proud for all to see, never needing to provide an answer...
huh?
I know, Prog-Leftist amnesia. The day the Capitol police were testifying, you characterized them as racist murders, i.e. if the Capitol trespassers had been darker skinned, they would have been gunned down. Remember that? The very next day, you were lauding those same officers and their testimony about how terrifying the trespassers were. I know it's confusing when you jump from issue to issue and don't need to keep track of which position you are "outraged" about, but don't worry, I'm keeping tabs! [wink]
Please, stop. Stop with the "INFEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEECTION" rates. It's a virus, it's going to get around. The number that the media should be focusing on is the mortality rate, but those numbers aren't dramatic enough for them anymore. In fact, it's so low that CNN doesn't even run their covid infection/death rate scroll at the bottom of their screen anymore.
And while the vaccine appears to be helping, it's only helping in lessening the severity of the symptoms if you contract covid. It's certainly not preventing you from getting it. In fact, 25% of the new infections in LA up until last week were in vaccinated people.
Now, the CDC, who has been wrong about covid more times than they have been right, is saying that vaccinated people need to wear masks to protect unvaccinated people. You can't make this stuff up.
Bottom line, it's a virus, just like any other virus. Keep you hands off your face, wash your hands when you can, and if you are in a Tokyo subway situation, you might want to think about a mask, although they do very little. And that's right out of faucci's mouth.
As for the vaccine, get it if you want, pass it up if you want. It is America, at least for a little while longer. Thus far, the virus has a 98% survival rate, but it appears that if you get it and you're unvaccinated, you stand the chance of getting sicker than if you are vaccinated.
Just keep in mind that there is a bigger virus loose in America right now, and it's called the media
@Mr Incredible - Your rational, factual post disgusts me! Clearly, you are spreading such anti-propaganda because you are Trump sycophant and I, for one, will NOT allow you to offset my MSM fueled fears! Just because the CDC, Fauci, Biden, et. al. "misspeak" or change their minds, or... whatever, doesn't mean you should question them! Only xenophobic, cuddly animal hating, race baiters do that! I'll stick with my media scIeNcE, thank you very much!
You forgot to call me a 'biiiiiiiiiiiiiiiiigot" too :) [beam]
Ah, true, but I assumed that was inherently implied! [lol]
Please get vaccinated. It's free. It's available at pharmacies. It's nearly painless. It's safe. And it's effective: essentially every person now dying from COVID failed to get vaccinated. Do it for yourself, your family, your neighbors, and your fellow Americans.
About those "tests" - The PCR test is so misleading that the CDC is abandoning its use starting in 2022:
https://www.cdc.gov/csels/dls/locs/2021/07-21-2021-lab-alert-Changes_CDC_RT-PCR_SARS-CoV-2_Testing_1.html. So there are more "cases", but are there more hospitilizations? Not mentioned in this article. Are there more deaths? Not mentioned in this article. Do I trust the CDC? No way.
Thank you to the yahoos who "dont need no mask from Lawd Nawthum".
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.