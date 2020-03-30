WINCHESTER — The COVID-19 coronavirus has forced The Laurel Center to significantly alter its planned observances of Sexual Assault Awareness Month, which begins Wednesday.
Leslie Hardesty, sexual assault program coordinator for the nonprofit at 402 N. Cameron St., said Laurel Center staff had to think outside of the box, but there was never any consideration of letting April pass by unnoticed due to social distancing and shelter-at-home restrictions.
“We’ll make it work, no matter what,” Hardesty said. “Our job is to get information out into the community about sexual assault to make people aware of the issues and reach survivors that have not disclosed. We’ll do that any way we can.”
For example, a free art show with items commissioned specifically for Sexual Assault Awareness Month will no longer be held at the Museum of the Shenandoah Valley in Winchester. Instead, “Hope and Resilience: Survivors’ Stories Through Art” will be streamed on The Laurel Center’s Facebook page beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Hardesty said staff will unveil eight pieces of art and share the stories behind each creation “so people can stay connected and be educated in the same way they would be in person.”
Also during the art show, Hardesty said Laurel Center staff will preview some ornate pieces of denim clothing that they plan to wear on Denim Day, which is April 29.
Denim Day is an international event that began in 1999 after Italy’s Supreme Court overturned a man’s 1992 rape conviction because they said his victim was wearing tight jeans that could not have been removed without her assistance. The judges said the woman’s action implied consent.
Traditionally, people are encouraged to mark Denim Day by wearing denim at work to show support for sexual assault victims and survivors. With a high number of area residents currently laid off or working from home, Hardesty said this year’s observance will be held in cyberspace.
“We’re going to ask people to live feed or send in photos of them in their jeans at home,” she said.
Center staff will then announce its picks for the top Denim Day submissions. In order to enter the competition, photos and videos must be tagged with #DenimDayTLC or The Laurel Center.
A candlelight vigil for victims and survivors of sexual assault, originally scheduled for April 25 in Front Royal, has been canceled, but The Laurel Center hopes to replicate it online by posting pre-recorded videos from the event’s presenters and dignitaries. Hardesty said the center still plans to display teal ribbons on Main Street and in front of the Warren County Courthouse to remind Front Royal residents about Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
“We are working really hard to educate the community despite the pandemic,” she said, noting that information and statistics regarding sexual assault will still be posted daily on The Laurel Center’s Facebook page.
Some observances could not be morphed into online variants and had to be scuttled altogether.
“We had a ‘Walk a Mile in Her Shoes’ event scheduled for the 17th, but the city pulled that permit [due to the pandemic],” Hardesty said.
Also canceled is “Cheers to Consent,” an April 18 activity where people would have visited downtown bars to enjoy adult beverages while learning about Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
“It’s a little disappointing,” Hardesty said about the changes and cancellations. “We’re still going to be out there in the community, just virtually.”
For more information about The Laurel Center and Sexual Assault Awareness Month, visit thelaurelcenter.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.