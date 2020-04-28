WINCHESTER — The show must go on, even when it can’t.
While he COVID-19 pandemic has forced the majority of events associated with the 93rd Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival to be canceled, including this weekend’s Firefighters’ and Grand Feature parades, a few festival traditions are still thriving.
On Monday afternoon, Valley Health President and CEO Mark H. Merrill was honored with the presentation of the festival’s official pin for 2020, which features an infinity symbol to represent this year’s theme, “Forever Apple Blossom.”
“It’s a tradition that we could certainly carry on during these tough times,” the festival’s executive director, Brad Veach, said about the pinning ceremony that took place at Winchester Medical Center.
Festival President Barry Carper said Merrill, who is retiring this summer after 11 years with the Winchester-based health care system, was an obvious recipient of this year’s pin.
“Valley Health is a tremendous supporter of the festival and has been for many years, so in Mark’s pre-retirement, we thought it was very appropriate to recognize the fellow at the top,” Carper said. “The other reason [for Merrill’s selection] is the importance of Valley Health to the health and safety of this community and other communities in which it has a presence.”
Valley Health and its subsidiaries, including Winchester Medical Center, are on the front line of the fight against COVID-19, and Merrill said he accepted the Apple Blossom pin as a tribute to his employees.
“I was very honored and humbled to be recognized on behalf of Valley Health system and our 6,000 colleagues who serve this community 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year,” Merrill said on Monday.
The simple ceremony at Winchester Medical Center was representative of what has become The Year Without a Bloom. No onlookers were present, and Carper and Merrill wore festival-themed face masks for protection against the virus.
Carper said “a very limited number” of the pink-and-white face masks were made and donated to the festival by The Final Yard, a fabric and design store at 33 E. Gerrard St. in Winchester.
“These are going to be a collector’s item, no doubt,” Carper said.
While it may be difficult to find one of the festival-themed face masks, Veach said it will be easy to purchase an official pin for the 93rd Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival. They are available for $5 each at local Sheetz and Handy Mart stores, and can be ordered through the festival’s website, thebloom.com.
