WINCHESTER — Through a partnership with Engage Telehealth in Winchester, the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber (TVRC) has launched a new health care option.
Telehealth is described as the distribution of health-related services and information through electronic information and telecommunication technologies.
The telehealth option is available for anyone and comes with a $0 copay per consultation incentive.
“The driving force of putting this program in place with the Chamber was to reach as many members of the community and provide them access to health care 24/7/365 days a year,” Drew M. Forte with the Engage Telehealth Advisory Group said. “With the increase of health insurance costs and health care in general over the past 10 years we want to eliminate barriers and provide everyone an affordable access point to care regardless of their income.”
Forte brought the idea to the chamber a few months ago and in the process created a website to allow the community to sign up at www.chambertelemed.com.
Getting the details worked out and ready to run during the time of COVID-19 has been crucial, Forte said.
“With the presence of COVID-19 we felt this was the prefect time to provide this option to the community,” he said. “Many people are scared to leave their homes and this allows them to talk with doctors from the comfort and safety of their living room.”
Billy Whirley, director of membership development with TRVC, said the telehealth platform typically has a cost associated with it but that cost has been temporarily waived for now due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Services are available currently for $15 a month or $125 for a year, which is paid up front, with no additional costs or co-pay to use the services.
“This product also covers your entire household, not just the subscriber and doesn’t require a Social Security number to be purchased,” Whirley said.
“The program connects patients to board certified, licensed providers anywhere in the U.S. with no additional copays or deductibles,” Forte added. “The doctors can prescribe medication to your local pharmacy if they believe it is medically necessary.”
Services range from treatment of cold and flu to allergies, skin rashes, joint pain and more.
