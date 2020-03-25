WINCHESTER — Cynthia Schneider remembers well when previous days felt like gloom and doom in the everyday world of business. But she said she better remembers that positivity and community support went a long way to getting through to the other side.
“The way I visualized it, there was a pinhole of light that our business could continue,” Schneider, who is the CEO of the Top of Virginia Regional Chamber of Commerce, recalled Tuesday. “Some of the things that I credit to the success of the business I was a part of was that the leader was dogged and wouldn’t go down without a fight. He remained very positive and was looking for what other things we could be doing. Just having that commitment to be successful was really huge to our staff and employees. We knew we didn’t want to go down and we wanted (the business) to continue. We knew if we just sacrificed together that we would see it through to the other side, and we did.”
Businesses and employees in the Northern Shenandoah Valley might be feeling the stresses that have come with the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, but Schneider and others have said there are positives to gleam from the situation.
Local chambers of commerce as well as many of those in the region are asking those who are able to to continue supporting local businesses as COVID-19 continues to take its toll.
“Right now, we encourage all residents to be extremely supportive of shopping, eating and buying local,” said Sharon Baroncelli, CEO and President of the Shenandoah County Chamber of Commerce. “When we come out of this pandemic, which we will, it’s essential that we have viable and intact businesses. A community is only as strong as its businesses.”
Both Schneider and Baroncelli commented on how they’ve seen the communities step up already.
“Some of the things I’m seeing amongst our business leaders is we’re coming together to coordinate our efforts,” Schneider said. “The EDA (Economic Development Administration), the Small Business Development Center, the chamber, we’re all coming together to strengthen our efforts so we can guide our businesses and the employees as they’re not only navigating through this but what they’re going to be able to do afterward when we get to recovery.”
Schneider said workforce initiatives around the region have met and will continue to meet to focus on placing displaced workers into new job opportunities as well as helping businesses work through their financial struggles.
But beyond business struggles, a strong sense of community has remained.
For example, according to Schneider, one group has been stocking up on supplies to make deliveries to senior citizens while other groups continue to help provide meals for those in need, including children who are out of school until the end of the academic semester.
“It is so heartening and brings tears to my eyes. What I see socially is that there are people who are willing to help. If someone says I have a need, you see people jumping in and doing whatever it takes,” she said. “I think that’s an important thing to remind people. If you have a need, just ask.
Don’t let yourself become isolated. People are still finding ways to communicate and raise their hand (for help).”
One neighborhood, Schneider noted, was using signs in their windows to let neighbors know they were OK or if they needed something. Another business, she said, has stopped doing its regular business to provide a food pantry.
Supporting each other and supporting local business in the process can go hand in hand, Baroncelli said.
“The Shenandoah County Chamber Board would like to encourage the community to buy a few of your family’s meals from a local eatery; purchase gift cards that may be used later for products or services; buy an item that may be picked up later; and most importantly, if you know a local business owner ask how you can help during this time,” she said.
The Shenandoah County Chamber of Commerce provided the following link for residents in the valley, which includes local business deals during the COVID-19 outbreak: http://www.shenandoahcountychamber.com/event-3793647.
The Top of Virginia Regional Chamber and local businesses continue to also update services at: https://bit.ly/3bauF6T.
Chambers across the valley have posted links on their websites and Facebook pages to help residents find options for local businesses, ways to help support each other and resources for finding new work.
“We’re known in our community for being full of hospitality and being people that rally together to take care of each other,” Schneider said. “I think that’s really shining right now.”
