WINCHESTER — The Top of Virginia Regional Chamber has canceled it annual Hob Nob in the Valley political mixer.
Initially, coronavirus concerns resulted in chamber officials deciding the Sept. 24 event should be a virtual rally instead of an in-person gathering.
But organizers have now decided to cancel the event altogether.
“We recognize the magnitude of this decision for the candidates and community,” said Cynthia Schneider, the chamber’s CEO. “Hob Nob in the Valley has brought together hundreds of individuals for over 20 years to celebrate the electoral process while providing a great opportunity for candidates to campaign to a regional audience and for local voters to meet them personally. Unfortunately, as planning commenced, we realized that hosting an event of this importance virtually was not going to provide the appropriate quality platform for candidates or stay true to the Hob Nob mission of the event.”
This would have been the 21st year for the event, which brings together local and state candidates and voters in an informal setting.
The platform for this year’s event was shifted to Zoom, a virtual conferencing application, and was set to include a formal program with candidates in the Nov. 3 election followed by breakout rooms and instant straw poll voting.
“As the COVID-19 pandemic unfolded, it’s become clear that in the face of an unprecedented situation we needed to make some tough decisions,” Schneider said.
According to the chamber, Hob Nob in the Valley is the area’s only political rally that includes all political parties and candidates. In past years it has drawn large crowds.
The chamber does not make any political endorsements.
Those who have registered for the event will receive a refund, chamber officials said.
This is the second chamber-sponsored political event to be canceled this month. A miscommunication resulted in the cancellation of an Aug. 19 “Meet the Mayoral Forum” for Winchester mayoral candidates John David Smith and Danielle Bostick.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.