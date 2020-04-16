WINCHESTER — In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the local ChildSafe Center-CAC is offering teletherapy to the children it serves.
Kelly Bober, the nonprofit group’s executive director, said in an email to The Star that “it is imperative” that these children continue to receive services.
“For some children, the quarantine has left them more at risk,” Bober wrote. “Some are isolated with their abusers, without access to the helping professionals they would normally make outcries to for help. We expect that when the pandemic has settled that we will have a spike in the number of cases reported.”
The center uses a child-focused approach to help investigate and prosecute allegations of child abuse. For 17 years, it has provided its services for free, utilizing grants, donations and fundraisers to support these services.
Located at 411 N. Cameron St. in the Our Health complex, the center — also known as the Child Advocacy Center (CAC) — works with about 250 children a year, most of whom are between the ages of 5-12. It serves Winchester, the counties of Frederick, Clarke, Shenandoah and Warren, and adjacent areas of West Virginia.
The center has has seven staff members — three therapists, a victim liaison, and three forensic interviewers (one of whom is bilingual).
Teletherapy enables the center to continue its mission until face-to-face meetings are possible again, a press release said.
The coronavirus has forced the center to cancel its annual Superhero 5K, so an online fundraiser has been launched on the center’s Facebook page.
For information about the center, visit www.childsafecenter.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.