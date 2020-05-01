WINCHESTER — Area food banks continue to see increased demand amid economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.
The Olive Branch Food Pantry at Victory Church at 2870 Middle Road (Va. 628) in Frederick County, which is open from 9 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays, normally serves 65 to 85 families per week, according to Marsha Boden, the pantry’s director.
“That was our average throughout the winter,” Boden said in a phone interview. “And when this happened... Yesterday was pretty much a record for us. We served 185 families yesterday.”
Because of social distancing guidelines, clients are not allowed to enter the food pantry to select the items they want at this time. Instead, the pantry is operating a drive-through service on Wednesday mornings, with volunteers loading prepacked boxes into the vehicles of clients, who are asked to stay in their cars.
Boden said the pantry has about 25 volunteers who pack the boxes on Tuesdays. Food for the pantry is donated by community members, businesses, nonprofit groups and the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank. There is currently no limit to how many times a month people can patronize the pantry.
“We are just grateful that we have the opportunity to offer this to the community because we know there are so many families that are in need at this time,” Boden said.
Haley Cartwright, administrative assistant at Victory Church, said the food pantry is open to anyone who needs help.
“We are very grateful that God has put us in this position,” Cartwright said.
For more information about the Olive Branch Food Pantry, call 540-667-9400 or email info@victorywinchester.com.
Winchester Church of God’s Hope Again Care Center at 213 S. Braddock St., Winchester, is another option for people who need food assistance. The pantry is open Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and the first four Saturdays of the month from 9 a.m. to noon.
Administrator Donna Messick said that like most pantries right now, visitors are not allowed inside. Instead, packed groceries are available on an outside table.
For more information on the Hope Again Care Center, call 540-450-8935.
These just two of the numerous food pantries in the area.
