WINCHESTER — Virtual hallelujahs and amens were shared throughout the area Sunday as churches held Easter services via livestream on the internet.
Not letting the coronavirus stop the celebration, pastors and praise teams at many local churches offered words and songs of hope to congregation members and anyone else who tuned in.
“This world in which we live in is shaken right now, but the one thing we can count on is that God is faithful,” Keith Cross, next generation pastor at Victory Church on Middle Road, said during Victory’s service on Facebook live.
Easter is considered the most important Christian celebration, as it celebrates the resurrection of Jesus.
Several pastors preached sermons relating Jesus’ death and resurrection to the coronavirus, saying the pandemic is only temporary and that joy can come out of a bad situation.
“We’ve been through a lot,” Christopher Porter, pastor at Advent Lutheran Church in Winchester, said during his sermon. “This is the Lent that seems like it never ends, but it has ended today with Easter Sunday.”
Easter was also used as a time to reflect.
“We have been on lockdown for COVID-19 for weeks now and we’re all, I think, starting to realize just how special everyday moments really are — a handshake, being able to go in your backyard and have a cookout with family and friends, just to be able to sit around a table and enjoy people’s company,” Kernstown United Methodist Pastor Aaron Fitch said. “This time of self distancing has really reminded us how important relationships are and how important other people are in our daily lives to help us just kind of be stable.”
Many church leaders talked about the challenge of not being able to meet with congregations on Easter Sunday, but they expressed their thanks for technology that allowed their messages to be sent out for those interested in hearing it.
“While we’re grateful for the gift of technology and the folks we have here who are making this happen, we miss being with all of you in person. It’s tough looking at the empty seats because of what we’re going through,” Pastor David Cunsolo at Victory Church said. ““God has made an appointment with all of us by the miracle of technology this morning. If we had this kind of a problem even 10 years ago, we probably wouldn’t have the ability to do what we’re doing right now.”
Many churches took prayer requests in the comment section of their livestreams, and many livestreams included the singing of traditional hymns and praise music.
Easter is often set aside for family gatherings, too, but social distancing made that almost impossible.
Many area residents instead opted to have small, personal time set aside to celebrate with those closest to them.
“We are decorating chalkboard eggs,” Winchester resident Heather Harris said Saturday in preparation for Sunday’s festivities. “The Easter bunny will hid them in the house when he drops off the kids’ baskets, and, depending the weather, we may hide some around the yard to find.”
Some chose to have small family dinners with immediate family,
“We are going to have a little dinner with just my parents and brother,” said Karyn Ruble, whose family lives in the Winchester area.
While on the outside it may seem that people are doing less in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, church leaders and residents said they’ve been focusing on spending time with their immediate family and being thankful for what they have.
“We’re not doing less, we are doing more,” Cross said.
