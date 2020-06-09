WINCHESTER — All WinTran buses, including paratransit, have been pulled off the road for at least two weeks due to a positive COVID-19 test.
A media release from the city of Winchester on Monday afternoon offered no details about the person who tested positive, and did not state if he or she was a passenger or employee of WinTran.
“The safety of our employees and passengers is a priority,” Winchester Public Services Director Perry Eisenach said in the release. “We regret having to cancel the routes for this extended period of time, but because all WinTran staff will have to quarantine for the recommended 14 days, the cancellation is unavoidable.”
Bus routes are tentatively scheduled to resume on June 18. Meanwhile, all buses will be sanitized.
According to the Virginia Department of Health, Winchester has reported 235 cases of COVID-19 and two deaths from it since the coronavirus pandemic began in mid-March.
