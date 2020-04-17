WINCHESTER — A bank’s amended tax returns will cost the city more than $250,000 dollars.
Winchester Commissioner of the Revenue Ann T. Burkholder told City Council on Tuesday that BB&T, which now operates as Truist Bank, filed amended tax returns for 2012, 2013 and 2014 after realizing it had not taken advantage of available state deductions. As a result, the bank sought a refund of $10,320,242 from the Virginia Department of Taxation for three years’ worth of overpayments.
The Department of Taxation denied BB&T’s refund request when it was filed in 2015, which kicked off a prolonged appeal process. Burkholder said the dispute was settled on Oct. 1, when Virginia Tax Commissioner Craig M. Burns ruled in the bank’s favor.
The reason Winchester is on the hook for $268,059 is over the way Virginia assesses its bank franchise tax, which is paid by financial institutions in lieu of business license and business personal property taxes. Eighty percent of the bank franchise tax is paid to the localities where banks do business.
According to Burkholder, nearly every city, town and county in Virginia has been impacted by the refund, but Winchester is paying a higher amount than most because Truist operates seven branches within the city limits.
Burkholder said a representative with the Department of Taxation alerted her to the refund ruling in December, but did not provide full details about Winchester’s share of the payment until March 5 — just a few days before city officials realized that local tax revenues were about to take a hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Truist has said it will not seek interest on the overpaid taxes as long as localities pay the refund in a timely manner. On Tuesday, City Council voted unanimously to forward a recommendation that Winchester repay the bank in two installments, the first on May 1 and the second in December.
“I’m not happy, to say the least,” Councilor Bill Wiley said, expressing frustration with the state’s slowness in communicating the situation to localities.
Councilor John Willingham asked that interim City Manager Mary Beth Price, Chief Financial Officer Mary Blowe and other department heads send an email to state legislators asking the General Assembly to address the manner in which localities are notified about issuing refunds in the future.
In other business at Tuesday night’s meeting and work session, City Council:
Unanimously agreed to forward Price’s proposed operating budget of $90,672,000 for fiscal year 2021.
Held a first reading on maintaining Winchester’s 93-cent real estate tax rate for FY21.
Voted 8-1 to obtain a $10 million line of credit from Truist Bank in order to have emergency funding available if the COVID-19 pandemic has a larger-than-expected impact on local tax revenues. Councilor Corey Sullivan opposed the measure because he wanted to see if other banks could beat Truist’s rates and service fees.
Voted unanimously to approve three ordinances that give the city more flexibility to operate during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The first gives council authorization to hold meetings via telephone or video conference, as long as steps are taken to allow public involvement. The second allows the city to waive penalties and interest for businesses that are late filing or paying their meals taxes, transient occupancy taxes or admissions taxes through May 31. The third allows council to fast track its decisions on time-sensitive resolutions and ordinances.
Voted 8-0-1 to issue $17.1 million in general obligation bonds to help fund a variety of infrastructure and capital projects. Wiley recused himself from the vote because his employer, The Shockey Cos., is involved in one of the construction projects, the Emil and Grace Shihadeh Innovation Center, that would receive bond funding.
Voted unanimously to extend the current term of School Board member Marie Imoh to Dec. 31 as part of the city’s transition to an elected board.
Voted unanimously to appoint Elizabeth Savage to a four-year term on the Shenandoah Valley Workforce Development Board, expiring June 30, 2024, and Amanda Parrish to an indefinite term as an ex-officio member of the Old Town Advancement Commission.
Voted unanimously to approve the appointment of interim City Manager Mary Beth Price to several board seats formerly held by Eden Freeman, who resigned as city manager in mid-March. Price is now a member of the Juvenile Detention Commission, local Board of Social Services, Winchester-Frederick County Metropolitan Planning Organization Policy Board, Regional Jail Authority and Community Policy and Management Team; an administrative advisory member of the Winchester Planning Commission; and an ex-officio member of the Social Services Advisory Board.
Voted unanimously to name Price as Winchester’s director of emergency management.
Attending Tuesday night’s City Council work session in Rouss City Hall were Mayor and council President David Smith and councilors Kim Herbstritt, John Willingham and Les Veach. Participating in the meeting via teleconference were Vice Mayor John Hill, council Vice President Evan Clark and councilors Bill Wiley, Judy McKiernan and Corey Sullivan.
