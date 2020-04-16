WINCHESTER — City Council is moving forward with a pared-down operating budget for fiscal year 2021 that acknowledges the financial crisis brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The proposal submitted Tuesday night by interim City Manager Mary Beth Price totals $90,672,000, which is $3.1 million less than Winchester’s current budget of $93,882,000. It’s also $2 million to $4 million lower than the four FY21 budget scenarios presented to council on March 10, before anyone realized how many local businesses and residents would be affected by social-distancing measures designed to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
“That was a tremendous amount of savings you found for us,” Mayor David Smith told Price at Tuesday’s City Council work session.
To achieve the savings, Price reduced the majority of departmental funding requests, canceled equipment replacement purchases, put many road paving and capital improvement projects on hold, implemented a hiring freeze, and eliminated funding for currently vacant positions that are not expected to be filled during the fiscal year that runs from July 1 through June 30.
Price also sliced local funding for Winchester Public Schools, reducing by $500,000 the $30,839,102 given to the school system for fiscal year 2020. The School Board’s original budget request for FY21 was $31.4 million.
The budget cuts could have been more severe were it not for the sizable nest egg Winchester has built up in its fund balance. By the end of the current fiscal year on June 30, Price said she expects the city will have $23,486,000 in its savings account. Some of that money will be used for expenditures in the new fiscal year, but the city should still have $18,729,300 in its fund balance by June 30, 2021.
It’s still possible that Price’s proposed budget may need to be cut further. Documents provided to council anticipate a $3.2 million drop in tax revenues in FY21, largely due to restaurants that have lost business and, as a result, will be paying less in meals taxes. However, total revenue losses could be higher or lower than projections.
“This is a complete moving target, and I’m sure we’ll have to amend it several times before we vote,” Councilor John Willingham said.
As a precaution, City Council voted 8-1 Tuesday to open a $10 million line of credit with BB&T, which recently changed its name to Truist Bank.
“It’s kind of a backup insurance plan for us,” said the city’s chief financial officer, Mary Blowe.
The only councilor to vote against opening the line of credit was Corey Sullivan, who said he would like to see the financing rates offered by banks other than Truist. However, Blowe said she could not find any other banks that could back a $10 million line of credit in the current economy.
Council still intends to advertise the budget with a 93-cent real estate tax rate, which is the same as the current tax rate. Councilor Les Veach was the lone opponent, saying he would rather lower the tax rate to ease the financial burden on Winchester property owners who have lost their jobs due to the pandemic.
“By keeping the rate the same, that does not help our citizens,” Veach said.
Council will hold a public hearing and final vote on the real estate tax rate at its next meeting on April 28. Anyone who wants to comment on the rate is asked to submit statements online via the city’s website, winchesterva.gov.
A first reading of the proposed fiscal year 2021 budget will also take place at the April 28 meeting. Council is scheduled to cast a final vote on the budget following a public hearing on May 12.
Attending Tuesday night’s City Council work session in Rouss City Hall were Mayor and council President David Smith and councilors Kim Herbstritt, John Willingham and Les Veach. Participating in the meeting via teleconference were Vice Mayor John Hill, council Vice President Evan Clark and councilors Bill Wiley, Judy McKiernan and Corey Sullivan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.