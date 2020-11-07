WINCHESTER — City Council is once again going to debate if Winchester water and sewer customers with overdue bills should have their service disconnected.
In March, city officials placed a moratorium on water and sewer disconnects due to the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then, 1,342 customer accounts have accrued past-due balances, resulting in a total of $509,318 in unpaid bills.
City Council reviewed its disconnect policy on Aug. 11 and decided to keep it in place. At that time, Winchester Public Services Director Perry Eisenach said 969 of the city's water and sewer accounts were past due, representing a total of $341,070.25 in uncollected fees.
That same month, Frederick Water voted to resume disconnects for its water and sewer customers with overdue bills. The cutoffs resumed in mid-October, when more than 900 accounts had accrued total past-due balances exceeding $200,000.
The only other locality in the Northern Shenandoah Valley that has resumed utility disconnections in the midst of the pandemic is the town of Berryville, which started turning off water and sewer services on Oct. 6. At that time, 46 delinquent customers owed more than $15,000 to the town.
Last month, the Virginia General Assembly approved a statewide moratorium on utility disconnects "until the governor determines that the economic or public health threat no longer warrants the disconnect prohibition or until at least 60 days after the state of emergency ends (whichever is sooner)." The proposed legislation, which also requires municipalities to establish repayment plans and would free up federal CARES Act funding to help customers pay their past-due accounts, is expected to be approved later this month by Gov. Ralph Northam.
According to Eisenach, Winchester can either comply with the statewide moratorium or, since the half-million dollars in past-due bills amounts to more than 1% of the city's operating budget for fiscal year 2021, seek an exemption from the pending legislation.
If City Council seeks an exemption, Eisenach said utility disconnects would resume in February.
Council will weigh its options for past-due water and sewer accounts when it meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the War Memorial Building in Jim Barnett Park.
