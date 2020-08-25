WINCHESTER — The head of Winchester’s Parks and Recreation Department is scheduled to appear before City Council tonight to explain why Shenandoah University (SU) has postponed renovations to the baseball and softball fields in Jim Barnett Park.
Lynn Miller is expected to open council’s work session with a presentation on why the COVID-19 pandemic has delayed the start of a $4.5 million project to convert the park’s Bridgeforth and Rotary fields into the home diamonds for Shenandoah’s baseball and softball teams, as well as make Bodie Grim and Henkel Harris fields the home turf for Handley High School’s baseball and softball squads.
According to the terms of a 40-year deal announced in January between SU and the city, renovations to the Bodie Grim and Henkel Harris fields will cost approximately $600,000. SU will front the first $350,000, then keep 100% of concession sales from Bridgeforth and Rotary until it recoups the remaining $250,000. Once that amount is collected, the university will then give 35% of all concessions to the city to make up for the revenue the park will lose by sacrificing its ability to rent Bridgeforth and Rotary to other users.
Bridgeforth and Rotary will receive approximately $4 million in upgrades to meet NCAA tournament standards, with renovated dugouts, better press boxes, artificial turf playing surfaces, batting cages, and new fencing, lights, seats and scoreboards.
All four fields will remain available to other park users, including Valley League baseball teams and the Winchester Baseball youth league, when they are not needed by SU or Handley.
Originally, SU planned to start work on Bodie Grim and Henkel Harris this past spring, and Bridgeforth and Rotary this month. All work was expected to be finished no later than the end of 2025.
According to documentation expected to be submitted to City Council tonight, “... Shenandoah desires to revise the project schedule, completing improvements on Bodie Grim and Henkel Harris this year in preparation for Handley’s 2021 baseball and softball seasons. The improvements to Bridgeforth and Rotary fields would be delayed to a later date, most likely during 2021. During the interim period, Bridgeforth and Rotary would remain with Parks and Recreation for management, maintenance, scheduling and rental.”
Council will have to decide if the scheduling changes are acceptable or if it wants to hold SU to the terms of its original agreement with the city.
City Council’s meeting and work session are scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. today. The meetings will be held virtually, and citizens can watch the proceedings at winchesterva.civicweb.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.