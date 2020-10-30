WINCHESTER — Small businesses and nonprofits that have been financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic are encouraged to apply for financial assistance from the city.
A third round of grants funded by the recent appropriation of $1,645,645 from the federal CARES Act is being awarded to offset financial losses and unforeseen expenditures caused by the novel coronavirus that has held the Northern Shenandoah Valley in its grip since March.
According to a media release from the city of Winchester, businesses and nonprofit organizations that received funding from a previous CARES grant are eligible to apply again for assistance with expenses that were not submitted with their original applications. However, Winchester Business and Community Development Manager Shirley Dodson said grant requests from previous recipients will only be considered if there is any CARES money remaining after other Round 3 applications have been processed.
To be eligible for a grant, locally-owned organizations must demonstrate at least a 10% loss in revenue due to COVID-19 and be located in the city of Winchester. Businesses must also have a valid business license issued by the city.
The Winchester Economic Development Authority is overseeing issuance of the Round 3 grants. Applications from businesses will be placed into one of two categories: micro-sized and large. Micro-sized businesses are defined as having up to 49 W-2 employees and less than $2.5 million in annual gross receipts. Firms that are too large for that classification will be categorized as large.
Micro-sized businesses can receive a grant of up to $5,000, while large businesses are eligible for an award up to $10,000. The maximum grant amount available for nonprofits was not disclosed.
In Round 3, Dodson said locally-owned restaurants, bars and cafes can request a grant of up to $1,500 to offset the cost of outdoor heaters that will make it possible to offer outdoor seating during the cold winter months.
The application deadline for Round 3 is 5 p.m. Nov. 13. For more information and an application, visit Winchester’s economic development website at developwinchesterva.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.