WINCHESTER — Staff is getting the outdoor pool in Jim Barnett Park ready to open for the season, but don’t put on your swimsuit because no one knows when opening day will arrive.
Winchester Parks and Recreation Director Lynn Miller said on Wednesday that pool maintenance took place over the winter so the facility would be ready for its previously scheduled opening date of May 11. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and state mandates limiting the size of public gatherings, opening day is on hold.
“Right now, we’re not really certain when it will be,” Miller said. “We’ll continue to watch the statistical information on the virus ... and what the state is going to recommend.”
When Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam allows the reopening of public pools, Miller said city officials will meet to determine the best way to safely welcome back swimmers.
“Then we’ll have an announcement about when the pool is going to open or not going to open,” Miller said.
In addition to the outdoor pool, the pandemic has also forced the closure of playgrounds and athletic fields in Jim Barnett Park, and canceled activities that would have been held in the park’s War Memorial Building. The park itself, though, remains open to the public.
“The trails, the green space, the disc golf course, the tennis courts for singles play, the lake — all those things are open,” Miller said. “We’ve seen rather large numbers of people using those facilities.”
Miller said he eagerly anticipates the end of social distancing and quarantine and the return of warm-weather recreation in Jim Barnett Park.
“We’re looking forward to our patrons having the ability to utilize everything in the park,” Miller said.
