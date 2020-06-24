WINCHESTER — Winchester Public Schools plans to hold a two-week summer school that includes some in-person instruction for 200 students starting July 6, but that could be canceled at any moment over coronavirus issues, Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum said at Monday night’s School Board meeting.
Any academic instruction right now falls under the second phase of Gov. Ralph Northam’s school reopening plan. In March, Northam ordered schools to close for in-person instruction to slow the spread of the coronavirus. The school reopening plan is separate from the reopening plan for businesses and social gatherings, which is expected to enter Phase 3 next week, Northam said Tuesday.
Phase 2 of the school plan permits summer school programs, as long as social distancing guidelines are followed, such as allowing only one child per school bus seat.
“Specifically when we are talking about face-to-face instruction, we know that our students need this, and summer school is an opportunity to engage some of our most needy students,” said WPS Director of Elementary Instruction Jake Boula.
Students who would participate in summer school fall under the need for Tier III support. These are the 1% to 5% of students who “receive more intensive, individualized support to improve their behavioral and academic outcomes,” according to the division’s Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports website. The division has about 4,300 students.
Elementary students would focus on reading and math support, and they would be required to attend in person.
Students in seventh through 12th grades would focus on academic credit recovery and improving their ability to be promoted to the next grade level. They would have three summer school options: 100% in-person, 100% online learning or 80% distance learning with 20% in-person check-ins at school.
According to WPS Director of Secondary Instruction Brian Wray, Handley High School had about 80 students who did not successfully complete at least one second semester course or received at least one No Grade Given (NGG). Daniel Morgan Middle School had about 50 students who failed a curriculum course.
“Some of these students were failing prior to the school closure while some were passing and did not complete assignments successfully or did not engage during the modified 4th quarter,” Wray said in a letter.
Students who attend class in-person during summer school would have 20 hours of instruction over two weeks. Kindergarten through sixth-grade students would go to class from 8:30 to 11 a.m., while seventh- through 12th-grade students would attend class from 9:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Thursday.
Typically, summer school provides 40 hours of instruction, so a second session may be held in August, Boula said.
As part of the summer school session, Frederick Douglass Elementary School would have 15 students and three teachers, Virginia Avenue Charlotte DeHart Elementary School would have 20 students and four teachers, Garland Quarles Elementary School would have 20 students and four teachers, John Kerr Elementary School would have 25 students and five teachers and Daniel Morgan Intermediate School would have 30 students and six teachers. That information is still being determined for Handley and Daniel Morgan Middle School.
There also would be 18 special education students participating in summer school who would focus on reading, and there would be an opportunity for both virtual and in-person instruction.
For transportation, there would be 10 buses providing rides to 14 students at a time. Each bus would do two runs, and the buses would be cleaned between runs. There would be a bus driver and a bus aide on each bus, and the bus aide would do health screenings that include taking the temperature of each student.
“Our number one challenge will be transportation,” Boula said.
The division will require elementary students to have a parent or older sibling confirm the child’s health status during the health screening before the student steps onto the bus each day. There also will be face coverings issued and required for students to wear on the bus and in school hallways between classes. If students are working in small group settings or less than six feet from each other in the classroom, they will be required to wear a face mask, Boula said.
“We’re excited to get some students in the schools and to close up some gaps that we know that were there probably even before school [closed] but also especially during the distance learning,” he said.
Attending Monday night’s meeting held virtually from the Central Administrative Office at 12 N. Washington St. were Winchester Superintendent Jason Van Heukelum, School Board Chairperson Allyson Pate, School Board Vice Chairperson Marie Imoh and board members Bryan Pearce-Gonzales, Richard Bell, Karen Holman, Mike Birchenough and Erica Truban. School Board member Elyus Wallace was not present. The meeting was publicly held through Zoom.
