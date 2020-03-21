WINCHESTER — Attempts to stop the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus have forced many local restaurants and businesses to close, reduce hours or limit sales to carryout and delivery only.
In an attempt to bolster those businesses, the Winchester Parking Authority announced Friday that enforcement of downtown’s metered spaces will be suspended until at least April 3, which means drivers won’t have to spend money to park on city streets or in metered parking lots.
Authority Chairman Dick Helm said in a telephone interview that temporarily suspending enforcement is “an attempt to get something going down there,” a reference to the sharp decline in sales reported by downtown stores and restaurants.
Hourly and monthly parking charges in the four downtown autoparks will remain the same, and violators will be subject to penalties.
A media release from the city also states that Winchester Transit and paratransit buses will only operate from 8:50 a.m. to 4:55 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and each bus will be limited to 10 passengers at a time. Until further notice, buses will not serve Jim Barnett Park, Shenandoah University or Apple Blossom Mall and the only service to Winchester Medical Center’s Wellness Center will be for physical therapy patients with scheduled appointments.
The city’s trolley service has been suspended entirely until further notice.
Winchester has been under a state of emergency since Tuesday. While essential services are still being provided to citizens and businesses, all city government buildings are temporarily closed to the public.
An exception will be the next meeting of City Council at Rouss City Hall, but there’s a caveat.
“The March 31 council meeting is open to the public; however, we request that community members refrain from attending in person to protect yourselves and others,” Mayor David Smith said in the media release.
A live feed of the meeting will be streamed online at the city’s website winchesterva.gov. Anyone who would like to address council or comment on a public hearing item is asked to use an online comment form accessible through the city’s website. Submission deadline is 8 a.m. March 30.
Other pandemic-related developments in Winchester include:
The Winchester-Frederick County Convention and Visitors Bureau has created a website with information about local businesses, closings and postponements, the status of public events, travel guidance and more. View the site at visitwinchesterva.com.
The Winchester Development Services Department can provide assistance to city businesses during the pandemic. It is also working with the Virginia Department of Small Business, regional economic development agencies and the Lord Fairfax Small Business Development Center to promote business assistance programs and loans. For more information, call Shawn Hershberger at 540-722-7577 or Shirley Dodson at 540-667-1815, ext. 1663, or visit developwinchesterva.com.
Until further notice, the Winchester Circuit Court Clerk’s Office will not issue marriage licenses or process passport applications for people who do not live in Virginia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.