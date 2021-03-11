WINCHESTER — After what amounted to a one-year grace period, Winchester will resume disconnecting water and sewer service for people who don't pay their bills.
City Council on Tuesday unanimously supported a measure that exempts Winchester from a statewide moratorium on utility disconnects during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Winchester Public Services Director Perry Eisenach told council the city can be exempted from the moratorium because as of Feb. 24, past-due customers owed a total of $371,176 in water and sewer bills. Since that figure represents more than 1% of the city’s entire $25,469,000 Utility Fund in the fiscal year 2021 budget, Virginia will allow Winchester to shut off water and sewer services for past-due customers who fail to make payment arrangements.
"We have certainly tried to work with customers as much as we can but the reality is, the past-due balance just keeps rising," Eisenach said.
The resolution exempting Winchester from Virginia's moratorium was unanimously recommended for approval on March 2 by council's Finance Committee, then was approved by all nine council members on Tuesday night.
Council's decision starts a 30-day countdown for all past-due water and sewer customers in Winchester. A letter will be sent to the more than 1,000 account holders with outstanding balances, giving them a month to either catch up on their bills or make payment arrangements with the city's Public Works Department. If an account holder fails to respond, city officials will attach a second reminder to his or her door after 25 days. When the full 30 days is up, water and sewer services will be disconnected for any account holder who has not paid off a past-due bill or made repayment arrangements with the city.
Officials are offering delinquent utility customers an opportunity to pay off their past-due balances in monthly installments over a period of time that can be extended to 24 months. Anyone who sets up a repayment plan during the 30-day window will not lose water and sewer services as long as installments are made as promised.
Eisenach said Winchester officials have always said the time would come when customers with past-due utility accounts would have to pay off their debt. The city sent letters to those customers in October and December advising them to set up repayment plans through Public Works or directing them to apply for grants made available through the federal CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act that could pay off at least a portion of the past-due amounts.
In other business at Tuesday night's meeting and work session, City Council:
- Voted 8-1 to support a resolution stating that 20% of the 198 apartments in a planned complex called The Local be offered at rates that can be afforded by individuals earning 80% or less of Winchester's median income. The Local, a project previously approved by council, is eyed for construction on a vacant 6.23-acre parcel of land adjacent to the former Fresh Market grocery store at 1671 S. Pleasant Valley Road. Councilor Corey Sullivan opposed the measure without explanation.
- Voted unanimously to approve a resolution naming the former Treasurer's Office in Rouss City Hall, which had served as City Council chambers until 1984, in memory of Charles M. Zuckerman, who died on Christmas Day at the age of 96. Zuckerman was a tireless supporter of the community who served on City Council from 1966 to 1980, then was twice elected as Winchester’s mayor from 1980 to 1988.
- Unanimously approved a conditional-use permit (CUP) allowing the installation of vehicle vacuums in front of and next to Peterson's Car Wash at 2833 Valley Ave., zoned Highway Commercial (B-2) with a Corridor Enhancement District overlay.
- Held a first reading of a proposed ordinance amendment that would authorize the city to charge fees for right-of-way permits. Fees would range from zero to $100.
- Held a first reading of a proposed ordinance amendment that specifies when taxes should stop being assessed on buildings that are destroyed or damaged by circumstances beyond owners’ control.
Attending Tuesday night’s City Council meeting and work session, which were held via videoconference, were Mayor and council President David Smith, Vice President Kim Herbstritt, Vice Mayor John Hill and members Judy McKiernan, Evan Clark, Les Veach, Corey Sullivan, Richard Bell and Phillip Milstead.
